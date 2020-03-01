Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Standardized Training Imperative for Radiologists

Breast mammography has gained popularity as the standard diagnostic screening tool in the women’s healthcare, aiding detection and intervention of breast cancers in early stages. Prevalence of breast cancer has been increasing significantly over the past few years. The American Cancer Society recorded over 245,000 new cases of breast cancer in 2016 in the U.S. Despite immense research, mammography alone is not effective for all populations of women, particularly in women having dense breast tissues.

Fact.MR’s exclusive forecast study on the global automated breast ultrasound system market traces the evolution of automated breast ultrasound system as products and provides key presumptive scenarios on the growing demand for the near future. With a decadal period of assessment, 2017-2026, the report offers forecast on the expansion of global automated breast ultrasound system market which reflects the latest market trends and industry undercurrents.

The automated breast ultrasound system market will exhibit a volume CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2018-2027), according to a new analytical research study of Fact.MR. The report estimates the global automated breast ultrasound system market to reach nearly US$ 345 Mn in revenues by 2027-end.

On the basis of care type, Hospitals will continue to spearhead the global automated breast ultrasound system market, in terms of revenues. However, revenues from care provided by diagnostic centers will increase at a relatively higher CAGR through 2027.

North America will continue to account for bulk share of the global automated breast ultrasound system market. The U.S. is expected to remain the most lucrative country for the market growth in North America, on account of growing breast cancer prevalence and adoption of advanced screening technologies. Presence of leading market participants, favorable government initiatives, and reimbursement scenario are key growth determinants for automated breast ultrasound system market in North America.

ABUS gaining Competitive Edge over HHUS

Breast cancer has prevailed as most commonly diagnosed cancer type, and has become the second leading cause of mortality among women, according to statistics unveiled by National Breast Cancer Foundation. With growing awareness about breast cancer, number of screening procedures has proliferated, thereby propelling demand for advanced diagnostic and follow-up care technologies such as automated breast ultrasound systems in diagnostic centers and hospitals. Facilitated screening of denser breast’s tissues, along with the provision of superior image quality, has offered automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) a competitive edge over the handheld ultrasound system (HHUS).

Assessing Insights on Expanding Global Footprint Understanding the lucrativeness of regions is a key challenge for companies in the global automated breast ultrasound system market. Information of country-specific markets and regional undercurrents is being offered to expand the knowledge of automated breast ultrasound system companies. Insights on low-wage countries, regions with favorable industrial regulations and concentered consumer marketplaces can influence the expansion strategies of manufacturers. The scope of this report is to address major concerns of automated breast ultrasound system manufacturers in terms of product development, sales growth and geographic expansion. Inferences in the report are aimed to help market players take informed steps towards future market direction.

Competition Landscape

Leading players in the global automated breast ultrasound system market have been following a strategic inorganic expansion roadmap. GE Healthcare, for instance, acquired U-Systems, Inc., for expanding its portfolio of breast care innovations. Philips and SonoCine, Inc., entered into a partnership for making developments in ABUS imaging. Acquisitions and partnership activities among market players have significantly influenced development of automated breast ultrasound system. Key market players profiled by Fact.MR’s report are SonoCine Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

