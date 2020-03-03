Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Industry

Automatic rapid microbial detection is a replacement of the age-old manual method for counting colonies and rooting out contamination. Rapid methods remove well-trained, highly paid microbiologists from tedious quality control processes, freeing up their labor for more innovative and impactful work. Given the right instruments, automation also enables higher throughputs and greater accuracy in results.

This report studies the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cellabs Pty Ltd,

Celsis International Plc.

Gen-Probe Inc.

Genzyme Diagnostics

MedMira Inc.

Meridian Biosciences, Inc.

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Remel, Inc.

Oxoid Limited

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Automated Tuberculosis Systems

Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests

GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Clinical

Non-Clinical

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Research Report 2018

1 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness

1.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems

1.2.3 Automated Blood Culture Systems

1.2.5 Automated Tuberculosis Systems

1.2.6 Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests

1.2.7 GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests

Other

1.3 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Clinical

1.3.3 Non-Clinical

1.4 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Roche Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 BioMerieux SA

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 BioMerieux SA Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Cellabs Pty Ltd,

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Cellabs Pty Ltd, Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Celsis International Plc.

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Celsis International Plc. Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Gen-Probe Inc.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Gen-Probe Inc. Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Genzyme Diagnostics

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Genzyme Diagnostics Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 MedMira Inc.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 MedMira Inc. Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Meridian Biosciences, Inc.

7.12 Orasure Technologies, Inc.

7.13 Orion Diagnostica Oy

7.14 Quidel Corporation

7.15 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

7.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.17 Remel, Inc.

7.18 Oxoid Limited

Continued….

