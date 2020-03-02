Autologous Fat Grafting Market Expected to Deliver Greater Revenue Share Motivated by Vast Product Preference during 2018-2026

The average time required for a fat grafting procedure is 30-40 minutes. Increase in the demand of aesthetic treatments from younger patients is expected to boost the Autologous Fat Grafting Market. Fat transfer is expected to be the future of aesthetic treatments. Autologous fat grafting is performed to restore a youthful facial appearance, enhance the lips or to fill in lines & creases that develop with age. Moreover, autologous fat grafting lasts longer in the non-movement areas such as under the eyes and sunken cheeks

Autologous fat grafting is a minimally invasive method used for the removal of unwanted fat from one area of the body and re-injecting it into a desired area. Patients prefer this method of fat grafting because it is a natural and safe method.

New products have been developed with new technologies for the autologous fat grafting market. The fat tissues are extracted and harvested. Once the fat is harvested, it is cleaned and isolated through centrifuging. The centrifuge separates the undamaged cells from the damaged ones, and these are transplanted into the desired location.

Factors Driving the Autologous Fat Grafting Market

The procedure of transferring fat is not new, however, fat grafting has been developed in the recent past. Over 900,000 fat graft procedures were performed in 2015, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Fat grafting also reduces allergic reactions and tissue rejections. Moreover, the influence of media and the film & fashion industries is also boosting the autologous fat grafting market. In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases, such as obesity and accidents, is boosting the number of treatments, which is also boosting the market. These procedures are also providing opportunities for a combination of treatments, which is also expected to increase the number of autologous fat grafting procedures.

Increase in the demand for natural and effective treatments by customers is also expected to boost the autologous fat grafting market. These procedures have the ability to treat the fine lines & wrinkles, due to which a larger number of people are likely to invest in them.

The ability to perform breast augmentation through autologous fat grafting is also driving the market as it can be performed on women who are either unsuitable for implants or not wanting implants. Moreover, autologous fat transfer does not leave any scar on or under the breasts. However, the transfer of a large volume of fat is not advisable as the chances of the survival of the patient are lesser as compared to small transfer volumes.

Autologous Fat Grafting Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global autologous fat grafting market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America is expected to be a dominant regional market for autologous fat grafting, followed by Europe, due an increase in the number of procedures in the U.S. as well as technological advancements in these procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate with growth in the number of awareness programs and the influence of the media. Japan is projected to be one of the leading countries in the autologous fat grafting market in the upcoming years. The Latin America autologous fat grafting market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the major players identified across the value chain of the autologous fat grafting market are Genesis Biosystems, Inc.; Galderma S.A.; Allergan; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Sanofi; SciVision Biotech Inc.; Valeant and Ranfac Corp. These players in the autologous fat grafting market are forming collaborations to exploit the potential growth opportunities in the market. In addition, they are mainly focused on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.

