Autoinjectors Market by Growth, Size, Revenue, Industry Updates, Global Demand and Forecast to 2023

The Global Autoinjectors Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global autoinjectors market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 25.2 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

An autoinjector is a pen-shaped medical device developed to transfer a dose of a particular drug. Autoinjectors are used for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, among others. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, growing occurrences of anaphylaxis, and technological advancements and design development in autoinjectors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario and rising healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, growing preference for alternative drug delivery modes such as nasal sprays, high-cost associated with autoinjectors, and stringent government regulations for product approval may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global autoinjector market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2018, AbbVie, Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd. launched HUMIRA pen, an autoinjector formulation for fully human anti-TNF- α monoclonal antibody.

Key Players for Global Autoinjectors Market

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the global autoinjector market are AbbVie, Inc., Eli Lily and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Owen Mumford, Consort Medical, Unilife Corporation, SHL Group (Scandinavian Health Limited), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Antares Pharma, Novartis International AG, and Bayer AG.

Segments for Global Autoinjectors Market

The Global Autoinjectors Market has been segmented into type, therapy, and distribution channel.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors.

The market, by therapy, has been segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Autoinjectors Market

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2017, an estimated 30.3 million people of all ages had diabetes in the US in 2015. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, increasing incidence of several diseases, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global autoinjectors market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing expenditure for the healthcare sector and developing healthcare infrastructure.

