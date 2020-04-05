Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market Diagnosis, treatments and Global Key players 2019

Growing demand from the Healthcare sector and sustained sales among dynamic economies across the globe will remain the key factors driving the growth of the Global autoimmune disease treatment Market during the next five years. According to a latest research report published by Market Research Future, titled “Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market Research Report- Forecast To 2023,” the global market for Autoimmune Disease Treatment is presumed to witness very high growth terms of revenue.

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest assessment reveals that the global autoimmune disease treatment market is expected to thrive at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market signifies massive unmet needs for diagnosis. It is projected to favor the expansion of the global market by bringing advanced, precise and effective drugs and treatments.

Autoimmune disease is a medical condition that causes abnormalities in the immune response and triggers damage to the healthy body tissues. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases all over the world is generating high demand for effective treatments in the global market. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global autoimmune disease treatment market is anticipated to expand remarkably at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Autoimmune diseases are diseases caused by the immune system mistaking the body’s own tissue for foreign tissues and attacking it. This can happen due to a number of complications within the immune system and can have disastrous consequences on the health of the individual. Some of the most widely prevalent autoimmune diseases include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. Growing awareness about autoimmune diseases and their treatment is likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease treatment market over the forecast period. While autoimmune diseases have always been present among human populations, their sporadic appearance and lack of infectiousness made them relatively minor subjects of study compared to other, more imminent threats. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases in modern times has led to growing awareness about the disease and is likely to remain the key driver for the autoimmune disease treatment market over the forecast period.

Growing development of effective treatments for a number of autoimmune diseases is likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease treatment market over the forecast period. Autoimmune diseases can be hard to treat effectively, as treating them effectively means shutting down or slowing down the operations of the body’s immune system. While this may be an effective way of combating autoimmune diseases, this can also leave the body vulnerable to other infections and diseases that can make the most of the body’s temporary weakness. The use of genetic components in treating autoimmune diseases is a new aspect gained by the autoimmune disease treatment market in the last few years and is likely to remain a key part of the market over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about its effectiveness and safety.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the prominent players profiled in this MRFR report are

Abbott Laboratories,

Genentech Inc.,

Bayer Schering Pharma AG,

Amgen Inc.,

Biogen Idec Inc.,

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,

Danaher,

Bio-Rad,

Elan Corporation Plc,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

HYCOR Biomedical,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Johnson & Johnson Inc.,

Siemens,

Squibb Company,

Merck & Co. Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Segmental Analysis:

By disease type, the global autoimmune disease treatment market has been segmented into localized, and systemic. The localized segment is further sub-segmented into multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and other. The systemic segment is sub-segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus, and others.

By diagnosis, the autoimmune disease treatment market has been segmented into ELISA, dot blot, line blot, agglutination, double immune diffusion, western blotting, multiplex immunoassay, and others.

By therapeutic products, the global autoimmune disease treatment market has been segmented into drugs and therapeutic and monitoring equipment. The drugs segment is further sub-segmented into biologics, immunosuppressant, anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

By distribution channel, the autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The Americas dominate the autoimmune disease treatment market owing to the rising cases of autoimmune diseases, and high healthcare expenditure. As per the data suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total healthcare expenditure in the U.S. was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion, whereas, hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the autoimmune disease treatment market. It is expected that the financial support provided by the government bodies for research & development and amendments in reimbursement policies in the healthcare is likely to drive the European market

Owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing autoimmune disease treatment market. Healthcare expenditure is also found to be escalating in various Asia Pacific countries. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare suggested that in the year 2015-2016, the total healthcare expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is around 3.6% higher than the expenditure during 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest market due to poor medical facilities, and lack of technical knowledge.

Industry News:

In January 2019, Cabaletta Bio, launched out of the University of Pennsylvania, has raised USD 50 Mn for the treatment of for cell-based autoimmune disease.

In January 2019, Banner Life Sciences LLC, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company, has received tentative approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BAFIERTAM developed for the treatment of relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis.

