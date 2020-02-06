Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Value Projected to Expand by 2025

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system attacks one or more cells of the body which are functioning normally owing to the irregularities. The mis-functioning of immune system is a result of the failure to recognize immune cells, tissues and organs and producing autoantibodies targeting these cells. According to The National Institutes of Health (NIH) 23.5 million Americans are affected by this disease in the year 2015.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of various diseases which include:

Graves’ Disease

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (lupus)

Type 1 diabetes

Others

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of various test conducted to diagnose the disease which is as follows:

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Autoantibody Tests

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

C – reactive protein (CRP)

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Urinalysis

Others

On the basis of end user we can segment the autoimmune disease diagnostic market into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic and research labs

Research Centers

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Dynamics

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as the rising prevalence of autoimmune disease, patient awareness regarding rising healthcare concerns, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising government initiatives and the increase in automation technologies leading to higher sensitivity, faster and easy performing diagnosis test results and prevention of disease.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market however faces various challenges such as high frequency of false positive results, and huge turnaround time for diagnostic test results. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market tests are costly which a major restraint for the market. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market faces huge challenges due to the low awareness regarding the various diseases and diagnostic measures. Low income companies and rising economies are coming forward to address such issues for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Region-wise

Based on geography, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market due to the growing incidence of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes type I, growing advancement of healthcare infrastructure, increasing per-capita income, and MNC’s strengthening their distribution network followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in this region is constantly increasing regulatory scenario monitored by various organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO) for the safety and health issues, technological advancement in finding new techniques, rise in funding in public and private sector. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. Asia-Pacific region has improved its healthcare scenario by launching novel diagnostic products which are anticipated to increase the adoption of these diagnostic tests throughout the continent resulting to emerge as a fastest growing region in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. The factors which would fuel the growth of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific are various multinational companies are setting up their operations in this region and aiming to gain huge revenue share from emerging countries, rising healthcare concerns, and improving healthcare scenario of the region. Autoimmune disease diagnostics market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions however North America would maintain its position in the overall Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market however we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, Russia to have the highest growth in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Key

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market holds huge number of players operating in the segment for years with expertise and experience. Multi-national companies are coming forward to develop products especially for the autoimmune disease diagnosis segment to address the growing healthcare concerns regarding this disease. Some of the major players operating in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio- Rad laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Siemens Healthcare, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Quest Diagnostics and SQL Diagnostics, Inc. and many others. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level.