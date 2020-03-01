Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market [By Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics, Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics); By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Research Laboratories); and by Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 5,054.12 Million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research

In general, our body immune system protects the body from foreign particles such as virus and bacteria. Autoimmune diseases arise when the body immune system attacks one or more healthy cells which are operating normally the cause for this may be the irregularities of genes. The malfunctioning of a body immune system is the outcome of the failure to identify organs, tissues, immune cells, and generating autoantibodies targeting these cells.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is predominantly driven by key factors such as the increasing occurrence of autoimmune disease. for instance, according to The National Institutes of Health (NIH) 2015, approximately 23.5 million Americans were affected by autoimmune disease. Moreover, increase in automation technologies, patient consciousness regarding rising healthcare concerns, increasing government support, increase in healthcare spending, and easy and rapid performing diagnosis test results and prevention of disease are another factors boosting the market growth. However, huge turnaround time for diagnostic test results, high cost associated with the diagnostics tests, and high frequency of false-positive results are some of the major factors hindering the global autoimmune diagnostics market growth. In addition, lack of awareness concerning the various diseases and diagnostic procedures are another factors affecting the market growth adversely.

The global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented into Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics and Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics. The systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics is further categorized into Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others. On the other side, the Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics is further categorized into Multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and Others. In 2017, Localized disease diagnostics dominated the overall market. The dominance is majorly attributed to the existence of large process measurements and moderately higher patient awareness level in comparison to systemic diseases. On the basis of end users, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Research Laboratories.

In terms of geography, North America is estimated to dominate the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The dominance is majorly attributed to increasing prevalence of some of the common autoimmune diseases such as type1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. The surge in funding by private and government organizations, growing regulatory scenario observed by World Health Organization (WHO), and advancement in technology are some of the other factors driving the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in North America.

Some major key players in global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market include Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market includes Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi (Fenwal), Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Insights

3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics– Industry snapshot

3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics- Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market dynamics

3.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.5.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Industry trends

3.5.2. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.1.1. Rheumatoid arthritis

4.2.1.2. Ankylosing spondylitis

4.2.1.3. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

4.2.1.4. Others

4.2.2. Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

4.2.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.2.1.1. Multiple sclerosis

4.2.2.1.2. Type 1 diabetes

4.2.2.1.3. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

4.2.2.1.4. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura

4.2.2.1.5. Others

5. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by End User

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Diagnostics Centers

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Research Laboratories

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.3. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type, 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by End User, 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Siemens Healthineers

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

