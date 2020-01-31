Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Euroimmun AG, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Inc., BiomÃ©rieux, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Myriad Genetics, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-rad Laboratories.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Public Awareness of Autoimmune Disease

– Improved Laboratory Automation

– Partnerships with Physicians and Clinical Laboratories

– Technological Advancements

– Expansion in Coverage Allowed by Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Restraints

– Slow Turnaround Time for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Test Results

– High Frequency of False Positive Result

Opportunities

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report examines the existing trend and future potential of the market at global and regional scale. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report split into regions US, Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina.

October 2017: The US Food and Drug Administration cleared Roches Cobas Cdiff Nucleic acid test.

August 2017: BioMÃ©rieux, received SERVICE 800 award in an annual conference held in Minneapolis.