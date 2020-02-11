Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Research 2025: Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC)

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report offers important statistics and graphical figures related to global growth rate, revenue, success insights of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market drivers, trends and barriers.

About Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market:

  • AAC is a highly thermally insulating concrete-based material used for both internal and external construction. Besides AACs insulating capability, one of its advantages in construction is its quick and easy installation, because the material can be routed, sanded, or cut to size on site using standard carbon steel power tools.
  • As for the global residential Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 19.97% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Xella Group which has 13.67% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry. The manufacturers following Xella Group are Aercon AAC, H+H International A/S, which respectively has 4.33% and 2.52% market share globally.
  • Third, as for the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market, it will still show rapid growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.
  • Although sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) field hastily. This is the end of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) report.
  • Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size will increase to 13000 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC).

    Top Manufacturer’s listed in this report are: Xella Group, Aercon AAC, H+H International A/S, ACICO, Masa Group, Eastland, Biltech, AKG Gazbeton, Ultratech, Hansa Baustoffwerke, J K Lakshmi Cement, DOMAPOR, Eco Green, Schlamann KG, Dongying City Franshion, YABALANG Building, and more

    Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by Applications:
    Industrial
    Commercial
    Residential
    Others

    Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by Types:
    Blocks
    Lintels
    Panels
    Others

    Geographically, report covers several key Regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa analysing production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in these regions, from 2019 to 2025.

