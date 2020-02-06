Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market – Overview

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) or autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), is an eco-friendly green building material. Autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) is a newly adopted lightweight precast building material.

Although the product has been used since 1923, it has garnered immense popularity recently, due to its ability to provide rigid structure, insulation, fire resistance, and economy of construction. AAC has a porous structure. It contains pockets of trapped air, which make it lighter than other building materials. The material can be employed for internal as well as external construction, due to its high thermal insulation and ease of installation. AAC is used as an eco-friendly green building material in residential, commercial, and other types of construction. It is manufactured using fly ash, which is an unavoidable waste of thermal power plants and is available in abundance.

Currently, Europe leads the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, with multiple AAC manufacturing facilities across the region. It is followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Countries in Asia, especially China and India, are inclining toward the use of AAC as a building material, due to a shift in trend toward green building. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and expansion of the residential construction industry are some of the factors driving the consumption of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) in the region. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global AAC market, accounting for more than 30% share of the total market in 2017.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (million cubic meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global AAC market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the AAC market at a global and regional level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global autoclaved aerated concrete AAC market. Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAC market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for autoclaved aerated concrete in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand in individual end-user segments in all regions.