Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Estimated to reach more than US$ 20 Bn by 2026

Base oil is a primary raw material used in the production of lubricants. The usual composition of industrial lubricant is 90% base oil and 10% additives, while that of automotive fluids is 80% to 85% base oil and 15% to 20% additives. Various types of base oils, such as paraffinic, naphthenic, and bio-based, are available in the market. Higher the quantity of paraffin in base oil, higher is its viscosity index. Viscosity is an entwined property of base oil that is crucial for lubricity & cooling and production of effective and efficient lubricants. Base oil is a downstream product, which is obtained after the fractionation process of crude oil. Thus, commercial dynamics of base oil are closely tied to performance, availability, and volatility of crude oil in the market.
