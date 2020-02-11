Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Analysis, Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2026

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) or autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), is an eco-friendly green building material. Autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) is a newly adopted lightweight precast building material.

Although the product has been used since 1923, it has garnered immense popularity recently, due to its ability to provide rigid structure, insulation, fire resistance, and economy of construction. AAC has a porous structure. It contains pockets of trapped air, which make it lighter than other building materials. The material can be employed for internal as well as external construction, due to its high thermal insulation and ease of installation. AAC is used as an eco-friendly green building material in residential, commercial, and other types of construction. It is manufactured using fly ash, which is an unavoidable waste of thermal power plants and is available in abundance.

Currently, Europe leads the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, with multiple AAC manufacturing facilities across the region. It is followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Countries in Asia, especially China and India, are inclining toward the use of AAC as a building material, due to a shift in trend toward green building. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and expansion of the residential construction industry are some of the factors driving the consumption of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) in the region. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global AAC market, accounting for more than 30% share of the total market in 2017.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (million cubic meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global AAC market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the AAC market at a global and regional level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global autoclaved aerated concrete AAC market. Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAC market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for autoclaved aerated concrete in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand in individual end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global AAC market. Key players profiled in the report include Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Bulidmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, and UAL Industries Ltd. Market players have been analyzed in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the market size of the autoclaved aerated concrete market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. Size of the global AAC market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search for recent trends; technical writing; Internet sources; and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

The report segments the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market as follows:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Product Analysis

Block

Wall Panel

Floor Panel

Roof Panel

Cladding Panel

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: End-use Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The U.K.

Russia & CIS

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

The use of AAC as an energy- and cost-efficient building material

Advantages of AAC over other traditional building materials

Evolution of AAC as a preferred construction material and recent developments by major players

Current market penetration of AAC and future opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to analyze the market from point of view of various stakeholders involved in the value chain

Regulatory landscape to understand the various green building initiatives, schemes, and norms prevalent in different countries

Pricing analysis of AAC with respect to different products such as blocks and panels

Market size of AAC for the year 2017 and forecast till 2026 across different geographies by product and end-use

Key product segments of AAC across different regions and forecasted growth

Consumption of AAC across various end-use segments such as residential, commercial, and others

Size of the ACC market at the regional and country level by product and end-use

Regional market footprint analysis of major players with respect to product, application, and annual production capacity

