Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, 2018-2028 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

A new research report of Fact.MR foresees the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market to reflect a modest 4.3% volume CAGR between the period 2017 and 2026. Over US$ 7 Bn worth of autoclaved aerated concrete are forecast to be sold globally by 2026-end.

AAC Materials deemed as Eco-friendly & Superior Alternative to Conventional Construction Materials

AAC materials have emerged as a superior alternative to traditional bricks and concrete blocks. AAC also hold an edge in terms of supply strength and environmental impacts for lower energy consumption and waste recycling. AAC is produced with cement, fine aggregates, and expansion agents, causing the fresh mixture to expand. As compared to conventional concrete AAC sets and hardens faster. Such product attributes are extremely important for modern construction applications. Moreover, AAC blocks can be easily drilled, cut, milled, nailed and grooved to fit specific requirements.

AAC materials are an excellent thermal insulators and find application in architectural designs where sound absorption is a must-have. At the same time, fire resistance and mold resistance properties of AAC make it an apt construction materials for critical infrastructures. AAC is considered an eco-friendly and sustainable construction material. Manufacturing of AAC entails relatively lower amounts of energy and release minimum or zero pollutants. This is because the materials used in AAC manufacturing can be reused or simply put back into the mix, so waste concerns are negligible.

The vapor concentration and gasses produced during manufacturing process are in fact diffused through cellular anatomic structure of the AAC. Many environmental organizations including the International Institute for Healthy Construction and the Federal Association for Healthy Building Products propagate the information about AAC materials. Moreover, increased concerns over global warming and introduction of new international environmental policies is likely to partly drive the adoption of AAC during the review period.

3 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

In terms of value and volume, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the largest market for autoclaved aerated concrete, closely followed by North America. Nearly half value share of the market is poised to be held by AAC sales in APEJ and North America collectively. Europe will also latch onto a major market revenue share, and will register a comparatively faster expansion than North America in the market through 2026.

On the basis of product type, sales of blocks are expected to remain significantly larger than that of panels and lintels combined. However, panels and lintels are projected to reflect a parallel sales expansion at a CAGR higher than sales of blocks through 2026.

AAC sales are expected to remain largest for end use in commercial construction and infrastructure construction, and are collectively forecast to close in approximately 90,000 thousand m3 by 2026-end.

Occupancy of several vendors has engendered the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete to be fragmented, however a handful of global vendors will continue to dominate the market. The report also estimates an influx of regional and local vendors in the market, driven by robust industrialization in developing economies. For retaining their position in the market, global vendors are adopting M&A strategies, while SMEs are directing their concentration toward enhancing their innovative capabilities. These SMEs are competing in terms of cost, performance, customer-centrism, and quality.

Key market players profiled by the report include Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Brickwell Infra Private Limited, Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Aercon Florida Llc, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Aircrete Group N.V., Solbet Sp Z.O.O., UAL Industries Ltd., H+H International AS, ACICO Industries Co. KSC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Xella Group, CSR Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

