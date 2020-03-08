Auto Rental Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

In 2018, the global Auto Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Auto Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

CAR Inc.

Movida

Unidas

Goldcar

eHi Car Services

Fox Rent A Car

Times Mobility Networks

Nissan

Toyota

ShouQi

Volkswagen Leasing

Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs)

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Economy Cars

Executive Cars

Luxury Cars

Market segment by Application, split into

On-airport Rentals

Off-airport Rentals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Auto Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Auto Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs)

1.4.3 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

1.4.4 Economy Cars

1.4.5 Executive Cars

1.4.6 Luxury Cars

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Rental Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 On-airport Rentals

1.5.3 Off-airport Rentals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Auto Rental Market Size

2.2 Auto Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Auto Rental Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Auto Rental Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Enterprise

12.1.1 Enterprise Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.1.4 Enterprise Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Enterprise Recent Development

12.2 Hertz

12.2.1 Hertz Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.2.4 Hertz Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hertz Recent Development

12.3 Avis Budget

12.3.1 Avis Budget Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.3.4 Avis Budget Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Avis Budget Recent Development

12.4 Sixt

12.4.1 Sixt Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.4.4 Sixt Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Sixt Recent Development

12.5 Europcar

12.5.1 Europcar Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.5.4 Europcar Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Europcar Recent Development

12.6 Localiza

12.6.1 Localiza Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.6.4 Localiza Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Localiza Recent Development

12.7 CAR Inc.

12.7.1 CAR Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.7.4 CAR Inc. Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CAR Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Movida

12.8.1 Movida Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.8.4 Movida Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Movida Recent Development

12.9 Unidas

12.9.1 Unidas Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.9.4 Unidas Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Unidas Recent Development

12.10 Goldcar

12.10.1 Goldcar Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Auto Rental Introduction

12.10.4 Goldcar Revenue in Auto Rental Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Goldcar Recent Development

Continued…..

