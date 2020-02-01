Auto Parts and Accessories 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Auto Parts and Accessories Market 2019

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market is valued at 1969100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2736600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733962-global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3733962-global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auto Parts and Accessories

1.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors

1.2.4 Electronics

1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis

1.2.6 Seating

1.2.7 Lighting

1.2.8 Wheel & Tires

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Auto Parts and Accessories Segment by Application

1.3.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Region

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Parts and Accessories Business

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Denso Corp.

7.2.1 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Magna International

7.3.1 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyundai Mobis

7.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aisin Seiki

7.7.1 Aisin Seiki Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aisin Seiki Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Faurecia

7.8.1 Faurecia Auto Parts and Accessories Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Faurecia Auto Parts and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)