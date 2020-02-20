Auto Driving Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

Aauto-driving car, also known as a robot car, autonomous car, auto, or driverless car, is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and moving with little or no human input.

Autonomous cars combine a variety of sensors to perceive their surroundings, such as radar, computer vision, Lidar, sonar, GPS, odometry and inertial measurement units. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.

The global Auto Driving Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Auto Driving Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Driving Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

Denso

Google

Nissan

Volvo

General Motors

Audi

BMW

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz

Toyota

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Drive Assistance

High Automation

Full Automation

Segment by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

