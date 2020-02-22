Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Analysis up to 2023 | Blatant Growth Seen in Healthcare Industry Along with Top Players

The Exhaustive Study for Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Research Report is added on Market Research Future. To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast, about various segments and sub-segments of the Autism Disorder and Treatment. It is also cover country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect. – Forecast till 2023

The Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.37% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to a new report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global autism disorder and treatment market was valued at USD 5,143.6 million in 2016 and is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period due to the rising awareness about autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and the growing efforts being put into drug development for treating autism.

Autism spectrum disorders are a range of neurobehavioral disorders that affect the ability of the patients to communicate with others. The diseases may also manifest in the form of a lack of social skills, difficulty in understanding nonverbal communication as well as speech, and other symptoms. The etiology and development of autism is not well understood, but the symptoms present themselves most strongly around the age of two to three years. The treatment of autism spectrum disorders is also not well understood, with several options being present in the global market but none presenting a foolproof solution, due to the simple fact that ASD presents differently in each child, with the unique strengths and weaknesses of each individual autism patient needing to be taken into account before a decision is made regarding the long-term treatment plan for the disease.

Growing awareness about autism spectrum disorders is likely to be a major driver for the global autism disorder and treatment market over the forecast period, as the overall awareness about the prevalence of autism spectrum disorders and their treatment is lacking, especially in emerging economies. Growing efforts into autism research are likely to remain a key driver for the global autism disorder and treatment market over the forecast period. Rising efforts by parents to seek out individually oriented treatments for autistic children are likely to be a major driver for the global autism disorder and treatment market.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global autism disorder and treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Coronis Partners Ltd., Heptares Therapeutics Limited, Saniona AB, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Curemark LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Consern Pharma Private Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Industry Updates:

Delta Township, Michigan will celebrate “Delta for Autism Awareness Day” on March 18. Such local-level efforts to raise awareness could be crucial for the global autism disorder and treatment market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global autism disorder and treatment market is segmented by type, treatment type, drugs, and region.

By type, the global autism disorder and treatment market is segmented into Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. Pervasive developmental disorder holds the highest share in the global autism disorder and treatment market and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period.

By treatment type, the autism disorder and treatment market is segmented into ABA (applied behavioral analysis), hyperbaric oxygen therapy, chelation therapy, oxytocin therapy, and others. The applied behavior analysis segment holds a dominant share of close to 40% in the global autism disorder and treatment market, followed by chelation with 19%. The ABA segment is expected to grow at a rapid 4.82% CAGR over the forecast period, further increasing its dominance in the global autism disorder and treatment market.

By drug, the market is segmented into SSRIs, anti-convulsant, stimulants, and anti-psychotic medication. The anti-psychotic medication segment accounted for the largest share in the global autism disorder an treatment market in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a robust 3.95% CAGR over the forecast period. Anti-psychotics are further segmented into Abilify (aripiprazole) and Risperidone.

Regional Analysis:

The global autism disorder and treatment market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas segment holds the dominant share in the global autism disorder and treatment market due to the growing prevalence of autism in the region and the high awareness among parents about the disease. The increasing availability of advanced autism disorder medication and treatment in the U.S. and Canada is likely to be the major driver for the autism disorder and treatment market in the Americas over the forecast period.

