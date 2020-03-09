Augmented Reality in Healthcare : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers, Size, Segment Industry Analysis 2025

Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market – 2019
Report Description:
Augmented reality is a concept where elements from real life are augmented by additional visual information after recognizing the environment in order to guide the augmentation (i.e. to position and orientate augmented content).
The major driving factor for augmented reality in healthcare industry includes technological advancement, increased demand of virtual reality in healthcare and due to wide application areas of augmented reality technology in healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing workload of healthcare professional would also accentuate the global market demand of augmented reality in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, increasing regulatory compliance for effective utilization of augmented reality in healthcare and increasing demand of augmented reality in healthcare sector is also accounted for the market growth of augmented reality in healthcare. While, high cost and data security concern associated with augmented reality in healthcare technology would restrict the market demand to some extent during the study period.
This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Qualcomm Incorporated
Artoolworks
Kooaba
Vuzix Corporation
Zugara
Augmented Pixels
Layar
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Patient Care Management
Medical Training & Education
Pharmacy Management
Surgery
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
