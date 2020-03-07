Augmented Expansion to be Registered by Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market by 2028

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Definition and Introduction

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is also known as Nickel (II) nitrate hexahydrate. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is the hydrated salt of nickel nitrate. The chemical formula for Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is Ni(NO 3 ) 2 .6H 2 O. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate occurs in the form of deliquescent green coloured crystals. Nickel Nitrate Hydrate has a molecular weight of 290.79 and boiling point of 137 degree Celsius. Nickel Nitrate in the chemical industry usually refers to nickel nitrate hexahydrate, since nickel nitrate is not usually found in anhydrous state. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate is soluble in alcohols, ammonium hydroxide and water. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate is non-combustible by nature, however, it exhibits the property of accelerating the combustion process of combustible materials. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate may explode if exposed to fire for a prolonged period of time. The decomposition due to heating of nickel nitrate hexahydrate results in the emission of toxic NOx fumes. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate is a strong oxidizing agent and causes violent reactions in the presence of reducing materials such as aluminum powder, magnesium or tin chloride. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate is classified as a hazardous material and causes harmful effects if it comes in contact with human body. Nickel nitrate hexahydrate causes irritation of the eyes and skin, and may also cause skin allergies. If inhaled, nickel nitrate hexahydrate dust can cause irritation of the respiratory tract. Moreover, Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is a known carcinogen. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is manufactured through the reaction of dilute nitric acid along with nickel oxide, nickel carbonate or nickel powder.

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is used in the manufacture of nickel nitrate solution, nickel salts and nickel based catalysts. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is used as a catalyst in chemical manufacturing. Nickel nitrate solution is used in the manufacturing of batteries, electro-plating of metals, and petroleum refinery treatment. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate is used as a precursor in the production of composite powders of nickel sulfide-reduced graphene oxide (RGO). Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate also finds application in the production of nickel. Moreover, Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate can also be used in the semiconductor industry, for the manufacturing of oxidized multi-walled carbon nanotubes (oMWCNTs) which are impregnated with nickel oxide nano-crystals. Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate finds wide application in the electroplating of nickel and is also used as a mordent in dyeing of textiles. Considering these aspects of the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market becomes an important read.

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Form, the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market can be segmented as,

Solid Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Solution

On the basis of purity, the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market can be segmented as,

Standard Purity Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate

Extra Pure Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate

On the basis of End Use, the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market can be segmented as,

Battery Manufacturing

Nickel Plating

Refinery Treatment

Chemical Manufacturing

Others

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Dynamics

From its applications catering to numerous end use industries, chemicals and electronics are considered to leverage the growth of nickel nitrate hexahydrate market to a large extent. This is due to the fact that both the demand by volume and expected growth rate of these industries in forthcoming years is greater than that of the demand of other industries put together. Demand from automotive industry is also expected for additional growth of nickel nitrate hexahydrate market in coming period from the production of new vehicles. However, the toxicity and health hazards of nickel nitrate Hexahydrate is a concern with availability of substitute materials or adoption of new products/ technologies may restrain growth given the stringent regulations in place in certain geographical regions.

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Regional Outlook

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market is projected to witness moderate to high growth in the next ten years with demand mostly originating from the automotive, nickel plating and chemical sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to be a strategically important regional market for Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate, with a vast automotive manufacturing sector and fast growing demand for automotive batteries. The metal plating sector is also projected to strongly stimulate the growth of Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market in Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe are also prominent regional markets for Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate, with steady demand pattern from the automotive, metals and chemicals industry. U.S., Germany, Norway, China, and U.K. are some of the key countries in the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market.

Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Nickel Nitrate Hexahydrate market include,

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Henan DaKen Chemical CO., LTD.

Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

The Shepherd Chemical Co.

GFS Chemicals Inc

The Hall Chemical Co.

Adamas Reagent, Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

American Elements

