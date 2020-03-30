Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) Market Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand Forecast 2017-2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on ‘Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) Market’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2017-2025.

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Industry was valued at USD 12.36 Billion in the year 2017. Global Augmented & Virtual Reality Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 54.91% from 2018 to reach USD 409.99 Billion by the year 2025.North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, U.S. was the biggest Industry in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

The major Industry players in Augmented & Virtual Reality Industry are Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Alphabet (Google) Inc., Apple Inc., NVIDIA Corporation and other 13 company’s information is provided in research report. Rising research and development costs for product innovations to address varying demand of the end users are driving this Industry. Similarly, organic growth strategies adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies in last few years is also gaining popularity.

Head Mounted Display for Augmented and Virtual Reality Industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the year 2018-2025. Head Mounted Display has the largest application base and it is widely used in medical and e-commerce.

By Device

Augmented Reality Devices:

Head Mounted Display

Handheld Device

Head up Display

Virtual Reality Devices:

Projector & Display Wall

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture Control Device

By Technology

Augmented Reality Technology:

Marker-Based Augmented Reality

Marker-less Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality Technology:

Semi-Immersive & Fully-Immersive Technologies

Non-Immersive Technology

By Component

Augmented Reality:

Augmented Reality Hardware Component

Augmented Reality Software Component

Virtual Reality:

Virtual Reality Hardware Component

Virtual Reality Software Component

By Application

Augmented Reality Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer

Commercial

Medical Verticals

Others

Virtual Reality Applications:

Commercial

Consumer

Medical

Industrial

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

