Auger Drilling Machine Market Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

An auger drilling machine is used to drill holes through a gouging motion with the drill bit. This type of drilling process is called auger drilling or auger boring. Auger drilling machines find application in the field of construction, mining and railways for environmental and geotechnical sampling. In addition to that, Auger Drilling Machine Market used in fence post setting, tree planting, road construction, etc.

Two types of auger drilling machines are commonly used among end-user industries. The first is the Continuous Flight Auger where cutting products are brought to the surface by the helical edge of the drill bit, and the second is the Bucket Auger, which is used for deep boreholes and the cuttings get collected in a bucket. Auger drilling machines are truck mounted for small projects and bigger auger drilling machines are used in sinking piles for building bridge foundations.

Auger drilling machines offer deep penetration and low operational cost and are free of contamination fluid.

Auger Drilling Machine Market: Market Dynamics

The market for auger drilling machine is mostly depending the applications required and the common requirement is to penetrate the ground particularly for tough soils. The market for these types of power tools is currently growing at steady growth trend and it is supporting the manufacturers to produce auger drilling machine.

Advancements in deep boring with various types of drill bits have positively impacted the growth of the global auger drilling machine market. The growth of the auger drilling machine market is also supported by the use of advanced materials for drill bits and coating or plating the drill bits to avoid corrosion. The advancements in ergonomics by offering less vibration handlebar has largely supported the growth of global auger drilling machine market.

Auger Drilling Machine Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Western Europe are key regions in the global auger drilling machine market. The manufacturers of auger drilling machines are mostly based in Germany, the U.K., Japan, the U.S. and Australia. The auger drilling machine market is expected to have a linear growth trend in Asian countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Japan. In the last decade, China witnessed major growth momentum in the auger drilling machine market, which can be attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region.

The construction industry is driving the global auger drilling machine market and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period. The mining industry is expected to witness a stable growth trend as the government regulations for mining operations have reduced greenfield and brownfield projects. Manufacturers of auger drilling machines are expected to focus on economies with major industrial growth such as those in South East Asia. Further, the creation of metro cities and investments in highways and railways will positively impact the adoption of auger drilling machines over the forecast period.

Auger Drilling Machine Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global auger drilling machine market are: Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG Autoguide Equipment, Barbco Inc. Champion Equipment, Charles Machine Works, DIGGA, EMDE Industrie-Technik GmbH, Herrenknecht AG, Hyundai Power Equipment. Little Beaver, Inc. Makita, Prime Hitech Engineering Limited, Terex Corporation. Vida XL International B.V.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

