AUDIT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Audit software (audit management software) is specialized programs that perform a variety of audit functions, such as sampling databases and generating confirmation letters to customers and vendors.

The market for Audit Software was 777 USD Million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.64% between 2017 and 2023 to reach 1426 USD Million by 2023.

North America plays an important role in global Audit Software market, with a market share of XX% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of Audit Software.

The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years, it was 182 USD Million in 2017 and will reach 342 USD million in 2023, with a CAGR of 11.03% between 2017 and 2023. But in the changing times, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global Audit Software market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 159 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 329 USD million in 2023, with a market share of 12.93% in global Audit Software market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 37% in 2017, followed by Europe with 23.5%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 5.2%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

In 2018, the global Audit Software market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Audit Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Audit Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Resolver

Gensuite

Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate

Plan Brothers

Optial

Perillon Software

ProcessGene

Oversight Systems

MasterControl

ComplianceBridge

Tronixss

Reflexis Systems

SAI Global

Isolocity

Insight Lean Solutions

AuditFile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Installed-PC

Installed-mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Business

Large Business

Other Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Audit Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Audit Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Audit Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Installed-PC

1.4.4 Installed-mobile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Audit Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small & Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.5.4 Other Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Audit Software Market Size

2.2 Audit Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Audit Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Audit Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Audit Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Audit Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Audit Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Audit Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Audit Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Audit Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Audit Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Audit Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Audit Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Audit Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Audit Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Audit Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Audit Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Audit Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Audit Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Audit Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Audit Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Audit Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Audit Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Audit Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Audit Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Audit Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Audit Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Audit Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Audit Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Audit Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Audit Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Audit Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Audit Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Audit Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Audit Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Resolver

12.1.1 Resolver Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.1.4 Resolver Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Resolver Recent Development

12.2 Gensuite

12.2.1 Gensuite Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.2.4 Gensuite Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Gensuite Recent Development

12.3 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate

12.3.1 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.3.4 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate Recent Development

12.4 Plan Brothers

12.4.1 Plan Brothers Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.4.4 Plan Brothers Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Plan Brothers Recent Development

12.5 Optial

12.5.1 Optial Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.5.4 Optial Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Optial Recent Development

12.6 Perillon Software

12.6.1 Perillon Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.6.4 Perillon Software Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Perillon Software Recent Development

12.7 ProcessGene

12.7.1 ProcessGene Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.7.4 ProcessGene Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ProcessGene Recent Development

12.8 Oversight Systems

12.8.1 Oversight Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.8.4 Oversight Systems Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oversight Systems Recent Development

12.9 MasterControl

12.9.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.9.4 MasterControl Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.10 ComplianceBridge

12.10.1 ComplianceBridge Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Audit Software Introduction

12.10.4 ComplianceBridge Revenue in Audit Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ComplianceBridge Recent Development

12.11 Tronixss

12.12 Reflexis Systems

12.13 SAI Global

12.14 Isolocity

12.15 Insight Lean Solutions

12.16 AuditFile

Continued….

