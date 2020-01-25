Attractive Opportunities in the Solar PV Market 2019 – 2025

Solar PV Market

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries’ double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/322070

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are:

Hanwha Q CELLS, Neo Solar Power, Motech, Kyocera Solar, Gintech Energy, SolarWorld, SunPower, REC Group, Sharp, E-Ton Solar Tech, Trina Solar, Yingli, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, China Sunergy, Hareonsolar, Eging PV, TongWei Solar, and More

The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw material’s price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.

The Solar PV market was valued at 44800 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 52200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar PV.

Solar PV Breakdown Data by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Solar PV Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Get Discount on this report @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/322070

Global Solar PV Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Solar PV Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Solar PV

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Solar PV Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies @ https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/322070/Solar-PV-Market

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Solar PV market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

Contact Us

Jay Matthews

Direct: +1 513 549-591481 (U.S.)

+44 203 318 2854 (U.K.)

Email: [email protected]