Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automotive Coupling Market by 2027

Improving the misalignment and mechanical flexibility of shafts has led to constant development of automotive technology over the past few years. This has fuelled the demand for components that help reduce vibrations in shafts, which in turn, drives the growth of the automotive coupling market. Automotive coupling is a mechanism used to join two shafts together at their ends for transmitting power. Automotive coupling prevents the disconnection of shafts during operation. The main purpose of couplings is to join two pieces of revolving equipment by allowing some degree of end movement or misalignment or both. Automotive coupling is also used to disconnect or connect various fluid systems such as air, gas, oil and chemicals.

Improved fuel economy and engine efficiency are the prominent trends in the automotive industry, which include downsizing of engines and their parts. Furthermore, CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy), BS-VI, EURO 6, and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards have become more stringent and levy heavy fines on automakers, who do not meet the standard mpg (miles per gallon) norms. The aforementioned factors force automakers to develop better automobiles with superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Usage of better alloys with high tensile strength in automotive coupling is forecasted to support growth of the automotive coupling market in the upcoming years.

Automotive Coupling Market: Drivers

The increasing number of vehicles coupled with the need for protecting vehicle from overloading are expected to fuel the demand for automotive coupling market. Moreover, reducing vibration in car and protecting shaft from wear and tear are further expected to upsurge the demand for automotive coupling over the forecast period.

Automotive Coupling Market: Restraints

However, failure of automotive coupling owing to improper coupling, poor coupling selection and operation beyond design capabilities are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, high maintenance cost associated with automotive coupling is also projected to restrict the growth of the market.

Automotive Coupling Market: Trends

Increasing emission norms and focus on weight reduction of vehicles will create significant opportunities for automotive coupling manufacturers. Unlike the traditional automotive coupling bolt and nuts joints, couplings are lubricant and oil free. Moreover, they are light in weight, easy to mount, offer high torque, provide high resistance to environmental conditions and offer high range of misalignment. These can be used in rear wheel drive, front wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle.

The automotive coupling market has witnessed substantial innovations in product technology. Some of the major trends prevailing in the global automotive coupling market is the material used for manufacture of coupling is of lightweight and better inertia. Usage of wear free material and optimized disc springs also play an important role while designing the automotive couplings. By careful selection, installation and maintenance, substantial savings can be achieved.

APAC is projected to be an opportunistic market for automotive coupling owing to increasing number of vehicles, especially in India and China.

Automotive Coupling Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global automotive coupling market can be segmented into:

Rigid Couplings

Flexible Couplings

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive coupling market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive coupling can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Coupling Market: Market Participants

