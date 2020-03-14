Attractive Market Opportunities in the Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market by 2028

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers: Market Insights

Auditory brainstem response analyzers are the instruments which are used to check the integrity of the hearing system. The auditory brainstem response analyzers consist of electrodes and an analyzing system attached with it .There are three or four sticker type electrodes which are placed on the head of the child .Sounds are obtained with the help of earphones and the electrodes measure the response produced by the child’s nervous system . The electromagnetic signals produced by auditory brainstem response analyzers in response to the sounds are amplified and the doctor or the hearing specialist looks for certain neurological markers as the child’s hearing nerves respond to different sounds. The auditory brainstem response analyzers measures the intensity or the softness or the level of loudness at which these markers appear and these markers gives an idea about the level of child’s hearing system in that particular range or at a particular pitch . A printout of the database is obtained, the markers are interpreted and finally the hearing problem is recognized by the doctor.

The process of checking the accuracy of child’s hearing system by using these auditory brainstem response analyzers is called Auditory brainstem response test .This test is done to diagnose the hearing deficiencies in early childhood . The electromagnetic signals which are used to diagnose the neurological disorders are called as auditory evoked potentials .They are basically produced by our nervous system in response to a stimuli. In a general auditory brainstem response test there are two separated electrodes which are used to produce the signals .One electrode is the non inverting electrode and the other electrode which is used as a reference electrode is an inverting electrode. The response voltage by the eletrodes are obtained and amplified to check the integrity of the hearing system. The auditory brainstem response test is a very safe test and it does not hurt.

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers: Market Dynamics

Rising prevelance of hearing impairement such as hearing loss, genetic hearing disorders, and eardrum related disorders in infants is one of the important reason for the growth in auditory brainstem response analyzers market. The fact that auditory response test is a very safe and painless test is expected to increase the growth of auditory brainstem response analyzers market. The advanced, wireless and noiseless technological advancements of the auditory brainstem response analyzers is a factor responsible for growth in revenue generation in auditory brainstem response analyzers market. Auditory brainstem response test do not have any side effects on the patient. Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers provide clear, accurate and timely assessments. Owing to these factors a growth in revenue generation for the auditory brainstem response analyzers market has been registered. High cost of auditory brainstem response analyzers is expected to restrain the growth of auditory brainstem response analyzers market. However, some of the common risks associated with sedation, lengthy test times and lack of awareness among people are expected to restrain the revenue growth in auditory brainstem response analyzers market.

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The global auditory brainstem response analyzers market is segmented by device type, modality and end user:

Segmentation by Device Type

Systems

Single recording channels

Dual recording channels

Software

Segmentation by Modality

Handheld

Portable

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market: Overview

Based on device type, software based auditory brainstem response analyzers registers the highest revenue share in the auditory brainstem response analyzers .Portable auditory brainstem response analyzers are the most common type of analyzers used because of the flexibility and easiness to carry it . Based on the end users, auditory brainstem response analyzers are used in hospitals or specialty clinics. With the increase in the technological advancements, many new type of auditory brainstem response analyzers are launched which are expected to increase the revenue of auditory brainstem response analyzers.

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global auditory brainstem response analyzers market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global auditory brainstem response analyzers market primarily due to presence of large number of hospitals and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for auditory brainstem response analyzers market on the account of presence of giant local manufacturers in countries such as Japan, China and India. Whereas, Latin America owing to presence of less stringent regulatory framework and upgraded research infrastructure is expected to experience high demand for auditory brainstem response analyzers in the region.

Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global auditory brainstem response analyzers market are vivasonic, Natus, Homoth medizin elecktronic, Labat, Phonac, Starkey Laboratories and others.