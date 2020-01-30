Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutics Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.2% through 2024

ADHD is a brain/neurodevelopmental/neurobehavioral disorder characterized by pervasive and impairing symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines “neurobehavioral” as the way the brain affects emotion, behavior, and learning.

Growth in the ADHD therapeutics market is mainly driven by granular impact of changing lifestyles and value systems impacting quality of births, increasing use of additives and preservations in children’s diet, rising prevalence of ADHD among children in the 4–17 year age group, increasing adoption of diagnostic guidelines (statistical manual of mental disorders) with low threshold for diagnosis of ADHD in other regions such as Europe and Latin America. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding ADHD among physicians and patients, and opinion-based diagnosis of ADHD owing to lack of standard diagnostic tests is expected to boost revenue growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market in the near future. However, existence of comorbid conditions in children leads to underdiagnoses of ADHD and less availability of non-stimulants ADHD drugs in various geographies. These are factors expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period.

In terms of value, the global ADHD therapeutics market was valued at US$ 14 Bn in 2014, and is expected to increase to US$ 25 Bn by 2024 end, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on drug type, the market has been segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. Stimulants segment is further sub-segmented into Amphetamine, Methylphenidate, Dextroamphetamine, Dexmethylphenidate, and Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate. Non-stimulants segment is further sub-segmented into Atomoxetine, Bupropion, Guanfacine, and Clonidine. Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate segment is projected to be the fastest growing sub-segment in the stimulants segment over the forecast period, owing to patent protection and high price of the drug. Of the total stimulants, Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate segment is expected to account for 13.4 % revenue share in 2016, which is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the market has been segmented into pediatric and adolescent, and adults. The adults age group segment accounted for highest revenue share of 50.4% in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into Specialty Clinics, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and e-Commerce. Retail pharmacies is the most preferred medium of drug distribution, and this segment accounted for highest revenue share of 44% in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global ADHD therapeutics market has been segmented into five major regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America dominated the global market with 68.2% revenue share of the overall ADHD therapeutics market in 2015. Europe and Asia Pacific are estimated to be the fastest growing emerging markets over the forecast period. Currently, stimulants drugs are a major revenue contributor in most regions. Rising prevalence of ADHD across the globe owing to low threshold of diagnostic criteria is expected to fuel revenue growth of global ADHD therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Japan ADHD therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2016 to 2024. Prevalence of ADHD among children in Japan was 7.7 %. in 2007 and around 87.8 % of children diagnosed with ADHD in Japan showed co-morbid conditions; whereas in China, prevalence of ADHD among children in the age group of 7–10 years was 6.3%.

Some key players covered in the global ADHD therapeutics drug market report include Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Shire PLC, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UCB S.A., and Purdue Parma L.P. The report is enriched through identification of company-specific strategies related to drug development, market consolidation initiatives, and analysis of the various market player’s specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.