Attendance Management System Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary
Attendance systems help to track employees and their presence within an organization. By monitoring the attendance, organizations can understand the behavior of their employees, such as their arrival and departure times, vacation and sick days, and leaves of absence.
The prospects for growth in this market will be impelled by the growing need for higher employee efficiency and better time management in organizations. Organizations from across the globe deploy attendance systems management solutions to manage their workforce efficiently. The effective deployment of this software helps organizations to monitor the real-time performance of their employees and also enables easy planning and scheduling of work.
In 2018, the global Attendance Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Attendance Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Attendance Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADP
Kronos
Reflexis Systems
SAP
Tyco
Acumen Data Systems
Allegion
Biometric Time Clock Systems
Bullhorn
Cognitec Systems
eSSL Security
FingerCheck
Fujitsu
Herta Security
NETtime Solutions
TimeLabs
Trac-Tech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proximity Cards
Biometrics
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Attendance Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Attendance Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Attendance Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Proximity Cards
1.4.3 Biometrics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Attendance Management System Market Size
2.2 Attendance Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Attendance Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Attendance Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Attendance Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Attendance Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Attendance Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Attendance Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Attendance Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Attendance Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Attendance Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Attendance Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ADP
12.1.1 ADP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.1.4 ADP Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ADP Recent Development
12.2 Kronos
12.2.1 Kronos Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Kronos Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kronos Recent Development
12.3 Reflexis Systems
12.3.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Tyco
12.5.1 Tyco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.5.4 Tyco Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tyco Recent Development
12.6 Acumen Data Systems
12.6.1 Acumen Data Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Acumen Data Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Acumen Data Systems Recent Development
12.7 Allegion
12.7.1 Allegion Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Allegion Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Allegion Recent Development
12.8 Biometric Time Clock Systems
12.8.1 Biometric Time Clock Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.8.4 Biometric Time Clock Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Biometric Time Clock Systems Recent Development
12.9 Bullhorn
12.9.1 Bullhorn Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.9.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bullhorn Recent Development
12.10 Cognitec Systems
12.10.1 Cognitec Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Attendance Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Cognitec Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cognitec Systems Recent Development
12.11 eSSL Security
12.12 FingerCheck
12.13 Fujitsu
12.14 Herta Security
12.15 NETtime Solutions
12.16 TimeLabs
12.17 Trac-Tech
