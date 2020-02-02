Atrial Septal Defect Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2016 – 2024

Global Atrial Septal Defect Market: Outlook

Atrial septal defect is one of the most common congenital cardiac diseases and usually affects women more than men. It is characterized by a hole or defect in the interatrial septum that separates the heart’s two upper chambers, i.e., atria. The opening in the septum usually closes when the baby is born, but in few cases if the opening does not close, the hole is referred to as atrial septal defect. Huge and long-term atrial septal defects may lead to serious heart and lung damage. In some cases, extra blood volume can overfill the lungs and increases the blood pressure of the lungs, leading to pulmonary hypertension. Most of the congenital heart diseases are caused by certain genetic defects.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/atrial-septal-defect-market.html

The medications which are used to reduce the signs and symptoms of atrial septal defect include beta blockers (Lopressor, Inderal), anticoagulants (Coumadin) and anti-platelet agents (aspirin). In some instances, surgery is also done to repair an atrial septal defect such as open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization.

Global Atrial Septal Defect Market: Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the atrial septal defect market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of these regions, North America holds a leading position in the market followed by Europe. The prime factors which are driving the growth of atrial septal defect market in these regions are high prevalence of genetic heart disorders, and growing awareness of the population regarding atrial septal defects. Moreover, technological advancement in the treatment of congenital heart diseases is also accentuating the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market for the growth of atrial septal defect market. The advantageous factors which would propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are presence of large population base and emerging economies such as China, Malaysia, India and Vietnam. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing disposable income of the Asian population would further boost the growth of atrial septal defect market in the coming years.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17066

Global Atrial Septal Defect Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Various pharmaceutical companies are constantly trying to come up with novel therapeutic developments for the treatment of atrial septal defect. Some of the top major players operating in the atrial septal defect market are Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Actelion Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, INO Therapeutics, LLC and others.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=17066