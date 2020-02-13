Atrial Fibrillation Market – Estimated to Reach US$ 10,925.1 million Revenue by the End of 2026

Atrial fibrillation is becoming common among individuals due to the various factors such as hypertension, high alcohol intake, rising number of people with common diseases such as diabetes and obesity. However, with the growth in atrial fibrillation, the procedures and devices providing diagnoses and treatment are also increasing. Technologically advanced procedures are being adopted by the hospitals and clinics to treat atrial fibrillation. Meanwhile, favorable regulatory steps by the government in various countries is also leading to the rise in adoption of advanced procedures for diagnoses and treatment of atrial fibrillation.

The emergence of new technologies is leading towards high-resolution image and mapping system that can be used to identify complexity across the entire atrial chamber. Similarly, a combination of laser and video technology is also resulting in the high success rate in the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Increasing use of less invasive treatments is resulting in the manufacturers coming up with the new devices for diagnoses and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive therapy gaining popularity across the countries. With the quick adoption of catheter ablation, manufacturers are also coming up with new devices that are smart and able to provide treatment in an effective and safer way. Key market players have already launched advanced atrial fibrillation devices in Europe, and are now preparing to launch those devices in the U.S. based on the adoption in Europe.

However, the high cost of treatment and lack of skilled professionals are restricting the growth of atrial fibrillation market. Although, the government in various countries are introducing various programs and regulations to provide treatment for a maximum number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation.

EP Ablation Catheters Likely to be the Top-Selling Product in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

EP ablation catheters are likely to be one of the top-selling products in the global atrial fibrillation market during 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, EP ablation catheters are projected to reach nearly US$ 2,700 million revenue. Meanwhile, EP mapping and recording systems are also likely to witness significant growth during 2017-2026.

Hospital are Likely to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Hospitals are anticipated to be the largest end-users in the global atrial fibrillation market between 2017 and 2026. Hospitals are projected to surpass US$ 4,400 million revenue by the end of 2026. Although electrophysiology labs are also likely to witness impressive growth during 2017-2026.

EP Ablation to Witness Significant Growth in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

EP ablation is likely to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2026, EP ablation is projected to bring in more than US$ 5,000 million revenue.

