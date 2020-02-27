Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2028

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market: Insights

Arterial fibrillation is a disease that creates irregular and rapid heart rate. Atrial fibrillation ablation is performed to treat the disease. The upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and contract randomly at a very fast rate, out of coordination with the lower ventricles of the heart due to which the time decreases for the heart muscle relaxation. This increases the rate of heart failure and heart strokes and reduces the efficiency and performance of the heart. The symptoms for atrial fibrillation include weakness, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath. The irregular impulses revoke the heart’s natural pacemaker and cannot control the rhythm of the heart. In normal conditions, the heart beats 60–100 times per minute while in case of atrial fibrillation the heart beat changes to about 100–175 beats per minute which is cured by atrial fibrillation ablation.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of coronary heart disease, cardiac diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, previous heart surgeries is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the atrial fibrillation ablation market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated of 2.7–6.1 million people are suffering from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. Moreover, almost 750,000 hospitalizations occur every year due to atrial fibrillation which is creating growth opportunities for the atrial fibrillation ablation market. This condition contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths. Some of the risk factors for atrial fibrillation include increasing age, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and excessive intake of alcohol. New devices and technologies are being developed for the atrial fibrillation ablation which control the heart rhythms caused by abnormal signals to help patients survive. These devices with minimal invasion provide rapid results and greater efficiency and are used where medications fail. The catheters used for atrial fibrillation ablation provide energy to create an abrasion, which aborts the abnormal electric signals.

Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Market: Overview

Atrial fibrillation ablation is a technique in which the irregular and out-of-synchronized electric signals are treated. For atrial fibrillation ablation two types of technologies are used, i.e., radiofrequency energy and cryoablation. The cryoballon delivers a refrigerant. The tip of the catheters are advanced into the vein which when reach the target freeze the tissue which is in contact with the balloon. While in case of radio frequency energy, heat is passed around the pulmonary veins to create a circular scar which in return will reduce the frequency of atrial fibrillation. The global market of atrial fibrillation is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. With the advancement of technology, majority of the devices are introduced in the market which generate competition among the local as well as regional players. The market for atrial fibrillation ablation is expected to increase with the rise in the cardiac diseases. The geriatric population is expected to be affected the most.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global atrial fibrillation ablation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant regional market for atrial fibrillation ablation owing to increasing risk factors such as increasing age, obesity diabetes resulting in cardiac diseases. Also the market in North America will rise due to the advancement in the technology and products, strict regulations for patient care and safety in the region. The atrial fibrillation ablation market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing geriatric population opting for atrial fibrillation ablation procedures to avoid blood clots and strokes causing death of the patient. In addition, initiatives by the governments in the region on providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the atrial fibrillation ablation market. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global atrial fibrillation ablation market throughout the forecast period.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) ablation Market: Key Players

The global market for atrial fibrillation ablation is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global atrial fibrillation ablation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc. LuxCath LLC, BIOTRONIK UK Ltd, Biosense Webster, Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Baylis Medical Company, Inc and Lepu (Beijing) Medical Devices Co., Ltd. and AFreeze, among others.

