Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Competition- Forecast 2017-2027, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis

Atrial appendage, better described as left atrial appendage (LAA) is an ear shaped pouch present in the top left chamber of the human heart (Left Atrium). The functional significance of this structure is unknown. In patients living with arrhythmic cardiovascular conditions such as atrial fibrillation, blood accumulates in the left atrial appendage and can cause clotting of blood. The blood clots can cause fatal stroke when pumped into the blood vessels.

Along with oral anticoagulants, occlusion of LAA by an occluder is an alternative approach to protect cardiovascular patients from strokes and other complications. Atrial appendage occlude is thus a kind of plug which permanently closes the appendage. According to a study published in the journal, Clinical Medical Insights: Cardiology, atrial fibrillation affects around 2 percent of the global population and the prevalence of the disease is expected to increase five-times over the next four decades, especially in the United States, owing to the expanding elderly population base.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global Atrial Appendage Occluder market is rising number of cardiovascular patients diagnosed with thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation across the globe. Sedentary life style and the associated diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension will create a need for such devices, paving the path for the market growth. However, restricted use of LAA occluder only for individuals with a high stroke risk and a high risk of bleeding while on anticoagulant therapy can restrain the market growth. Moreover, complications associated with the implantation and removal of the device such as tissue erosion, which can create a need for open heart surgery, may act as limiting factor for the growth of the market. Unfavourable policies related with endocardial LAA closure have also restricted the market growth.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Segmentation

Global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market has been segmented on the basis of Indication, end user and region.

Based on the type of indication, the global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market is segmented into:

Non-valvular Atrial Fibrillation

Based on procedure of positioning of the device, the global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market is segmented into:

Endocardial

Epicardial

Based on the end user, the global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Overview

Global atrial appendage occluder market is highly consolidated with a very few number of players. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15 million strokes occur across the globe annually. In 2010, the United States disbursed around USD 53.9 billion over health care services, medications and missed days of work associated with cardiac stroke. Around 87% strokes are ischemic, which occur when blood supply to brain is impaired. Stroke comes at the third place when leading cause of death are talked about and it is No. 1 cause of long-term disability as well. Atrial fibrillation gives rise to approximately 20% of ischemic strokes.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Atrial Appendage Occluder Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is leading the overall market due to large population pool of elderly people. The European atrial appendage occluder market is projected to grow as more than 6 million Europeans are presently living with arrhythmia, and the number is expected to be double over next 50 years, according to an article published in the journal Indian Pacing and Electrophysiology Journal. A study has reported that Europeans race has a higher risk of atrial fibrillation as compared with other races. Moreover, the number of people with cardiovascular conditions are expected to increase in the developed countries because of the sedentary life style which will lead the market growth in future. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the largest populations in the region that account for the highest numbers of deaths from stroke, according to a research study published in the journal Value in Health Regional Issues.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market include Appriva Medical Inc., Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, SentreHEART Inc, pfm medical ag., Occlutech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Coherex Medical, Inc., Cardia, Inc. and AtriCure, Inc.

