Atorvastatin Calcium 2019 Market Manufacture Report by Analysis (Pfizer,DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals,Cadila Pharmaceuticals and more)

Atorvastatin calcium is a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug (trade name: Lipitor), which is a prescription medicine that lowers the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood and can raise HDL cholesterol as well. Atorvastatin calcium usually is white powder and whose CAS number is 134523-03-8.

Atorvastatin calcium refers to a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug. It contains chemical synthesis type and biocatalysis type. The atorvastatin calcium industry is a concentrated group relatively, as production qualification of atorvastatin calcium is controlled by government.

India and China are the main consumption bases, and India holds 35.39% consumption share, and China holds 18.98% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 54.37% of the global consumption in total.

The worldwide market for Atorvastatin Calcium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Atorvastatin Calcium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pfizer,DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals,Cadila Pharmaceuticals,Sun Pharmaceutical Industries,Dr. Reddy’s,Morepen,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries,Apotex Pharmachem,Sandoz Inc,Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc.,ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Zheijang Neo-Dankon Pharmaceutical,Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceuticals Group,Jialin Pharmaceutical,Topfond,Zhejiang Hisun Pharmacutical,Zhejiang Hongyuan Pharmaceutical,Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical,Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Synthesis, Biocatalysis, Others.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tablet (Including Dispersible Tablet and General Tablet), Capsule, Others.

Chapter 1, to describe Atorvastatin Calcium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Atorvastatin Calcium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Atorvastatin Calcium in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Atorvastatin Calcium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Atorvastatin Calcium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Atorvastatin Calcium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Atorvastatin Calcium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

