Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics in Southeast Asia Market Along With Leading Key Players – LEO Pharma, Kang Stem Biotech, Eli Lilly & Incyte Corporation, Amorepacific and Pfizer

Atopic dermatitis (AD), also called atopic eczema, is a chronic, pruritic, inflammatory skin disease arising from a complex interrelationship of environmental, immunologic, genetic, and pharmacologic factors, with a characteristic phenotype and typically distributed skin lesions.

It is one of the most common skin diseases, affecting approximately 20% of children and 1-3% of adults globally. AD is a genetically complex, familial transmitted disease with a strong maternal influence; a child possesses a two-fold risk of developing the disease if one of the parents is affected and a three-fold risk if both are affected. Many studies reported that increasing urbanization, westernization of lifestyle, obesity, lack of physical exercise, stress, food allergies, and pollution increase the risk of AD.

The current marketed drug landscape in AD includes topical agents (corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors), systemic therapies (such as corticosteroids, cyclosporine, azathioprine, methotrexate and mycophenolatemofetil) and a biologic therapy (Dupixent). Topical steroids have been the mainstay of treatment for AD in both children and adults for the past half century.

The evolution in the understanding of the pathogenesis of AD has led to the discovery and development of several promising treatment options for AD. Recently, two new therapies have been approved for AD, Eucrisa (crisaborole) and Dupixent (dupilumab). However, currently Sanofi/Regeneron’sDupixent is the only targeted therapy that is available in Southeast Asia AD market.

The late-stage AD pipeline contains promising therapies that have the potential to achieve approval and launch over the forecast period. These include LEO Pharma’stralokinumab, Eli Lilly’s baricitinib, Kangstem Biotech’s furestem-AD, Pfizer’s PF-04965842 and Amorepacific’s PAC-14028. These new drugs will expand the options available to treat AD patients and contribute to overall market growth by offering novel treatment mechanisms.

Scope

The Southeast Asia AD market will be valued at $848.6m in 2024, growing from $423.2m in2017, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.

What are the key factors driving the Southeast Asia AD treatment market?

What classes of drugs dominate the market?

How will the market respond to recent approval?

How will novel IL-4Ra inhibitor therapy Dupixent, which holds first-to-market advantage, contribute to growth?

The AD pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in AD and novel target therapies.

Which classes of novel drugs are most prominent in the pipeline?

What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

Late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage products?

How will the approval of tralokinumab, furestem-AD, baricitinib, PAC-14028 and PF-04965842, affect the competitive landscape?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2007?

