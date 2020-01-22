Atomotive Injector Nozzle Market: Expected to be driven by increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles with gasoline and diesel operated engines

Injector nozzle is a fine fuel sprayer which is utilized for injecting fuel into the engine. Injector nozzles, which sprays the fuel are bolted with nozzle-first, either onto primarily the inlet manifold or cylinder head and are angularly positioned so as to direct the spray towards the inlet valve. The fuel injector is one of the electronically-controlled valves. The fuel pump supplies pressurized fuel to the injector. The fuel pump opens and closes several times per second. The valve opens and the pressurized fuel squirts out through a nozzle, when the injector is energized. The primary function of the nozzle is to atomize the fuel by making a very fine mist of the fuel so that there would be complete and effective combustion of the fuel for deriving better efficiency.

Increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles with gasoline and diesel operated engines is expected to drive the automotive injector nozzle market during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding improvement of fuel efficiency of vehicles and reduction of carbon emissions is likely to further propel the demand for automotive injector nozzle market. Stringent government regulations and norms of nations across the world are prompting manufacturers to produce vehicles with a lower carbon footprint. This in turn impels the manufacturers to optimize the fuel injector nozzle to perform at an optimal efficiency.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles in the next few years is likely to hamper the automotive injector nozzle market to some extent during the forecast period primarily due to the absence of gasoline or diesel engines in electric vehicles wherein the fuel injector nozzle find applications.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive injector nozzle market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Growing demand for passenger vehicle across the globe is likely to enhance the product demand in the coming years. Whereas, higher quantity of injector nozzles required in the diesel operated commercial vehicles and surge in demand for commercial vehicles over the coming years is likely to fuel the overall product demand in the coming four to five years significantly.

Based on engine type, the automotive injector nozzle market can be divided into diesel engine and gasoline engine. Commonly in the diesel engines, diesel is injected into the cylinder filled with compressed air directly. Indirect injection is employed in other types wherein the diesel fuel is injected into a specifically shaped pre-combustion compartment, which has a constricted passage that is connected to the cylinder head. In such types only air is allowed into the cylinder.

Its temperature rises considerably due to compression, and the atomized fuel injected at the end of the compression stroke self-ignites. However, the fuel injection system in gasoline engine-driven vehicles is prominently indirect injection, wherein the fuel is injected in the inlet manifold or inlet port instead directly into the combustion chamber. This enables appropriate air-fuel mixture before it enters the chamber. The gasoline engine segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace owing to the rising preference for gasoline engine-powered vehicles in the next few years.

Based on the number of holes in the nozzle, the automotive injector nozzle market can be classified as 4 holes, 6 holes, and 8 holes. Based on the type of nozzle, the automotive injector nozzle market can be segregated into pintle nozzle, single hole nozzle, multihole nozzle, and pintaux nozzle. The pintle nozzle segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the numerous advantages offered by the pintle nozzle such as its ability to avoid weak injection & dribbling and the ability to prevent carbon deposition on the nozzle hole.

Based on sales channel, the automotive injector nozzle market is segregated into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the need to replace the injector nozzle after prolonged use.

Geographically, the automotive injector nozzle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The automotive injector nozzle market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for automobiles on account of increased disposable income in the region, coupled with strong presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the key players in the automotive injector nozzle market are inclusive of Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, and Keihin Corporation among others.