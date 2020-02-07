ATM Outsourcing 2017 Global Market Expected to Reach $26560 Million at CAGR of 11.58% by Forecasts 2022

The ATM Outsourcing industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth. The past four years, ATM Outsourcing market size maintained the average annual growth rate of 11.58% from 12880 million $ in 2013 to 17880 million $ in 2016. The analysts believe that in the next few years, ATM Outsourcing market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021, the market size of the ATM Outsourcing will reach 26560 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Cardtronics
Fis
Cash Transactions
Asseco
Burroughs
Avery Scott
Sharenet
ATMJ
NCR
NuSource
Dolphin Debit
Mobile Money
FEDCorp
Raya Group
Transaction Solutions International
Provus
GRG Banking
King Teller
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (ATM Monitoring Outsourcing, ATM Operation Outsourcing, ATM Full Outsourcing, Other Outsourcing Services,)
Industry Segmentation (In-bank mode, Off-bank mode,)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
