ATM Managed Services – Global Market Study Report Includes Top Key Players NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System Pvt. Ltd., Automated Transaction Delivery (ATM Worldwide) and Others

ATM managed services deal with proper maintenance of ATM and also assures standardized processing of ATM network. ATM managed service provider work in a way to reduce the potential of ATM related issues. Further, ATM managed services offer features such as ATM monitoring, ATM management, ATM procurement, cash management and provides services to the banks in order to improve the customer’s experience. Moreover, ATM managed services also let ATMs to operate on similar software interface in order to provide consumers with a standard user experience. ATM managed services also manage the standardization of features including camera security, cash transfer, bill payment, card less transaction, cash withdrawal and other additional features.

Major Key Players of Global Market

NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System Pvt. Ltd., Automated Transaction Delivery (ATM Worldwide), Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd., First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, QDS (Quality Data Systems)

Market Size & Forecast

Global ATM managed services market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period i.e.2017-2024. Rising need for better management of ATMs in order to improve customer’s experience has led banks to adopt ATM managed services. Further, global ATM managed services market is anticipated to grow at maximum pace during the forecast period on the account of growing global ATM market.

In terms of region, global ATM managed services market is expected to be dominate by North America region during the forecast period. Rising need for better management and maintenance of ATMs is a key factor which is likely to bolster the market of ATM managed services in North America region. Moreover, U.S. is expected to dominate the market of ATM managed services in this region over the forecast period.

Over the past few years, it has been observed that the number of automated teller machines is increasing in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, number of financial institutes and ATMs is increasing rapidly in this region. Growing consumer’s expectations with bank services in Asia Pacific region is another serious factor which is envisioned to fuel the growth of ATM managed services market in this region. Additionally, recent demonetization in India has fueled the need for proper management of ATM channel in this country. This growing need for better ATM management system is likely to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of ATM managed services market in Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, Europe region is also expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth of ATM managed services market in Europe region can be attributed to factors such growing concern among various financial institutions towards consumer’s experience.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global ATM managed services market includes the following segments:

By ATM Type

Conventional ATM

White Label ATM

Black Label ATM

Cash Dispenser

Smart ATM

By Service

Electronic Journal & Content Management System

ATM Service & Repair

First Line ATM Maintenance

Second Line ATM Maintenance

ATM Deposit Automation

ATM Transaction Processing

Cash Management

Software Maintenance

Cash Reconciliation Services

By Region

Growth Drivers & Challenges

In order to provide convenience to the customers, prevalence of ATMs in commercial & public places has increased over the past few years. Further, growing number of ATMs is a key factor which has outpaced the demand for ATM managed services. Further, adoption of ATM managed services is growing just to assure smooth and error less management of ATMs.

Furthermore, additional advantages of ATM managed services including compliance with new regulations, improved operational profit & loss and other advantages are anticipated to be the major drivers to the growth of global ATM managed services market.

