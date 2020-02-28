This research report titled “Athletic Tapes Market Estimated Forecast Based on Industry Development Scenario till 2028” focuses on the Athletic Tapes Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Athletic Tapes Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2018-2028). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Athletic Tapes Market.

Request Free Sample Report Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=760

The athletic tapes market continues to remain bullish, as growing awareness on injury management and prevention drives adoption, finds a new study by Fact.MR. Devoid of substantial empirical evidence concerning the use of athletic tapes with performance improvement, sales continue to be influenced by positive word-of-mouth and physician/chiropractor recommendations.

The athletic tapes market remains moderately fragmented, and multinational brands face pricing pressures from local manufacturers. Product penetration is sizeable among hockey and soccer players, but professional tennis players remain the top draw on account of better product visibility and familiarity of support staff with athletic tapes.

The report finds that end-users have a marked preference for rolls vis-à-vis precut tapes. Athletic tapes have been available in rolls of varying lengths and widths, and roll athletic tapes account for nearly 80% revenue share of the market. Pre-cut athletic tapes are steadily growing in demand, as they offer ready-to-apply feature. Pre-cut athletic tapes do not need measuring and cutting, and receptivity of these features has been positive among end-users. The report opines demand for pre-cut athletic tapes to gain ground at a steady pace during the assessment period.

The popularity of the product has led to recommendations and prescriptions by physicians and chiropractors, and establishment of a multi-million dollar marketplace. Kinesiology tapes are likely to outsell other conventional athletic tapes available in the market, and consistently hold over 50% revenue share during the assessment period.

Browse Full report with TOC: https://www.factmr.com/report/760/athletic-tapes-market

Considering the multi-pronged demand for athletic tapes, manufacturers continue to focus on broadening their range of offerings. Athletic tapes are available in a wide range of widths, however, the report finds that 1 inch – 2 inch tapes reign supreme in the market. According to the report, sporting goods stores are the preferred sales channel for consumers, owing to the availability of a wide range of affordable and quality athletic tapes. Sales through third party online channels are also surging, as these remain a pragmatic and feasible option for reaching last mile consumers. Manufacturers are not oblivious to the lucrativeness of this fledgling sales channel, and it is highly likely that the marketplace will witness collaborations and tie-ups between manufacturers and leading e-commerce platforms.

The US remains at the forefront – both in terms of innovation and sales, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. The surging sales of athletic tapes in the US make North America the largest market for athletic tapes globally. Demand is also complemented by growing popularity of athletic tapes in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Demand for athletic tapes continues to be driven by their applications in injury prevention and management. In addition to their use as a preventive measure for injury reduction in collision sports, athletic tapes are also used to manage chronic injuries such as tibial stress syndrome. Use of athletic tapes for maintaining the posture and balance while playing a sport is another key factor driving the growth of the athletic tapes market globally.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=760

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/