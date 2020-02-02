ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Athletic Footwear Industry

In this report, the global Athletic Footwear market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Athletic Footwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nike

Adidas

VF Corporation

New Balance

Asics

Converse

Saucony

Skechers

K-Swiss

Wolverine World Wide

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

PUMA

Mizuno

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Athletic Footwear in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Athletic Footwear for each application, including

Women

Men

Kids

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Athletic Footwear Market Research Report 2017

1 Athletic Footwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Footwear

1.2 Athletic Footwear Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Running Shoes

1.2.4 Sports Shoes

1.2.5 Hiking Shoes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Athletic Footwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Athletic Footwear Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Kids

1.4 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Athletic Footwear (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Athletic Footwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Athletic Footwear Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Athletic Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Athletic Footwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athletic Footwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Athletic Footwear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Athletic Footwear Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Athletic Footwear Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Athletic Footwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Athletic Footwear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Athletic Footwear Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Athletic Footwear Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Athletic Footwear Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Athletic Footwear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Athletic Footwear Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Nike Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Adidas Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 VF Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 VF Corporation Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 New Balance

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Asics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Converse

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Converse Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Saucony

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Saucony Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Skechers

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Skechers Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 K-Swiss

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 K-Swiss Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Wolverine World Wide

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Athletic Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Wolverine World Wide Athletic Footwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Deckers Outdoor Corporation

7.12 PUMA

7.13 Mizuno

Continued…..

