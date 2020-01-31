Athletic Footwear Market 2019: Production, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Athletic Footwear Industry 2019

Athletic Footwear is designed and manufactured according to the sports characteristics of the people to participate in. The soles of the Athletic Footwear are different with the ordinary shoes, which can play a buffer role to prevent the injuring. Therefore, the performance of Athletic Footwear soles and uppers material determines the ability of its injury prevention. In the production of the Athletic Footwear, raw materials, production processes have determined the quality of Athletic Footwear.

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Athletic Footwear industry in continuous demand growth on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Athletic Footwear industry, the current demand for Athletic Footwear product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Low quality Athletic Footwear products on the market do not sell well; Athletic Footwear’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Athletic Footwear industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

This report studies the global market size of Athletic Footwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Athletic Footwear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Athletic Footwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Athletic Footwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

NIKE

Adidas Group

Puma

New Balance

Asics

Skecher

K-Swiss

MIZUNO

KAPPA

Merrell

Vibram

LI-NING

ANTA

XTEP

361°

PEAK

Market size by Product

Football Athletic Footwear

Basketball Athletic Footwear

Other Athletic Footwear

Market size by End User

Professional Athletic Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Athletic Footwear Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Football Athletic Footwear

1.4.3 Basketball Athletic Footwear

1.4.4 Other Athletic Footwear

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Professional Athletic Footwear

1.5.3 Amateur Athletic Footwear

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Size

2.1.1 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Athletic Footwear Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Athletic Footwear Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Revenue by Regions

…….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NIKE

11.1.1 NIKE Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 NIKE Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 NIKE Athletic Footwear Products Offered

11.1.5 NIKE Recent Development

11.2 Adidas Group

11.2.1 Adidas Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Adidas Group Athletic Footwear Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Group Recent Development

11.3 Puma

11.3.1 Puma Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Puma Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Puma Athletic Footwear Products Offered

11.3.5 Puma Recent Development

11.4 New Balance

11.4.1 New Balance Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 New Balance Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 New Balance Athletic Footwear Products Offered

11.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

11.5 Asics

11.5.1 Asics Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Asics Athletic Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Asics Athletic Footwear Products Offered

11.5.5 Asics Recent Development

Continued……

