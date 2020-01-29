ATCA CPU Blade Market – Long-term Evolution Usage Increasing Demands

An array of factors resonates around the global markets for advanced telecommunications computing architecture (ATCA) and central processing unit (CPU). The markets for these services could be highly versatile in nature because they cater to a range of sectors and industries. Subsequently, the growth of these industries could also give an impetus to the global market for ATCA CPU blade.

To exemplify, mobile data traffic has escalated to new heights, which has furthered the demand for ATCA CPU blade. Moreover, the indispensability of Internet of Things (IoT) could also furnish immense market growth for ATCA CPU blade.

The increased usage of long-term evolution (LTE) and wireless networks coupled with growing data consumption has qualified ATCA CPU blade as the forerunner to the success of network operators. Since ATCA CPU blade works alongside the succinct deployment of voice over LTE (VoLTE) networks, it significantly reduces capital expenditure for network operators who are now willing to induct the blade.

ATCA CPU blade has also conquered the domain of aerospace and defense with its extensive applicability. Despite the proven dexterity of ATCA CPU blade, the telecom and data center industry is skeptical of its effectiveness and still uses traditional motherboards. ATCA CPU blade is relatively expensive to cost-efficient motherboards, which slacks its widespread adoption.

However, the global market for ATCA CPU blade has gained momentum and is expected to spur in volume and productivity over the coming years. The attitude of telecom cloud operators is also changing; they are actively endorsing ATCA CPU blade for providing effectual wireless data. With growing openness in the market toward attaining technical fluency, the global market for ATCA CPU blade is on the brink of excelling.

On a geographical footing, the market for ATCA CPU blade could be segmented into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The network infrastructure in Asia Pacific has seen prominent advancements, which helped the region to secure a dominant market share for ATCA CPU blade in 2016.

The prime factors contributing to the emergence of the market in Asia Pacific include high mobile traffic, the extensive use of broadband services, and the adoption of cloud-based services. The growth of the market for ATCA CPU blade in North America is attributed to core research and training activities undertaken by key market players.