At-Home DOA Testing Market 2013-2023 by Product, Sample, Geography and Key Players Analysis

Global at-home DOA testing market is projected to attain a size of $831.9 million by 2023. The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/at-home-doa-testing-market/report-sample

On the basis of various types of products, the at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers. The market for rapid DOA test kits is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing adoption of various types of rapid DOA test kits, including test cups and dip cards. Also, these test kits are much cheaper as compared to breath analyzers.

Further, the rapid DOA test kits are bifurcated into test cups, test strips, test dip cards, and other types of kits. Amongst all these, the DOA test cups dominated the global rapid DOA test kits market in 2017. Extensive use of test cups for at-home urine drug testing is a key factor driving the market for this product category.

Browse report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/at-home-doa-testing-market

Some of the other key players in the at-home DOA testing industry are UCP Biosciences Inc., Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd., Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, Confirm BioSciences, Phamatech Inc., Home Health (U.K.) Ltd., and Quest Products Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook