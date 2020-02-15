Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023- Shows Promising Future For Patients

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 – High Prevalence and Highly Priced Existing & Upcoming Biologics will Drive the Market” to its huge collection of research reports.

Asthma is a common chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, characterized by recurrent attacks of breathlessness and wheezing, which vary in frequency and severity from patient to patient. The exact causes of asthma are currently unknown, and may be the result of a combination of factors, although two major factors thought to be involved are environmental exposure and host factors, particularly genes.



The disease has significant global incidence and there is currently no cure. Pharmacotherapeutic intervention aims to provide patients with an increased level of disease control and reduce the severity of symptoms, and a number of inhalational therapeutic options are available.

Asthma treatment can be classed as either long-term control medication, aimed at controlling persistent asthma, or quick-relief medication, for the relief of exacerbations and acute symptoms. Long-term control medication includes inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), immunomodulators, leukotriene modifiers, cromolyn sodium, nedocromil and methylxanthines. In addition, long-acting beta-adrenoceptor agonists (LABA) can be used in combination with ICSs – but not as monotherapies – for moderate or severe persistent asthma. Currently, only two biologics – Xolair (omalizumab) and Nucala (mepolizumab) – are approved as add-on therapy for the treatment of allergic and severe refractory eosinophilic asthma in the Asia-Pacific region. Unmet need therefore remains in the form of patients that do not respond well to current therapeutics.

The Asia-Pacific asthma market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2016. The large size of the market is driven by high prevalence rates, particularly among children and the aging population; the need for long-term reliever and maintenance medication; and the expected launch of high-cost biological therapies.

The current asthma market in the Asia-Pacific region contains novel products, including Xolair, a recombinant humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody; Seretide/Adoair, an ICS-LABA combination therapy; Relvar/Breo, another ICS-LABA combination therapy; and Spiriva, a LAMA.

With over 290 active pipeline molecules, most of the late-stage investigational drug candidates offer improved dosing regimens and administration routes in comparison to currently marketed products.



Analysis of clinical trials since 2006 has identified that the failure rates of asthma molecules were highest in Phase III (60%).

Over the 2016-2023 forecast period the asthma therapeutics market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase in value at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%, from $4.1 billion to over $6 billion.

