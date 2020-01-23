Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2019 – 2026

Asthma is a common chronic disease among children which worsens with age. Asthma is a complex inflammatory disease projected to be caused by genetic mutation or other environmental factors. In asthma, the airway muscles become hypersensitive to various allergens, which triggers inflammation of the muscular wall of airway tract, thereby narrowing the airway passage. The inflammation eventually leads to thickening of smooth muscle of the airway tract, which results in restricted air flow affecting the breathing process. Asthma attack can be lethal if not addressed or treated on time. In order to treat asthma, patients are administered with various drugs though inhalers and nebulizers that include albuterol, steroids, beta agonists, etc. Health monitoring of asthma patients and tracking of treatment are critical in the management of asthma. Asthma monitoring is done at hospitals and clinics, and even at home care settings. Technological advancements, such as, improved biomarker sensors, connected health care, and compact designing, have introduced new wearable asthma monitors and many such devices are in the development phase.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asthma-monitoring-devices-market.html

According to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2017, 235 million people across the world were affected with asthma and, in 2015, the disease accounted for 383,000 deaths worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention of the U.S. states that, in 2016, around 26 million Americans were affected with asthma. The incidence rate of asthma is rising among children due to increasing susceptibility to various airborne allergens and other associated risk factors. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2015, prevalence of asthma among children was 8.4% in the U.S. As the number of asthma cases is rising, demand for precise monitoring is driving the industry to develop new diagnostic and monitoring devices, such as, wearable and connected devices. However, high price of these devices and relatively low patient compliance to use advanced monitoring devices are likely to hamper the expansion of the market. Moreover, limited access to these devices in developing and underdeveloped markets is an area of concern among health care providers and researchers.

Asthma monitoring devices are non-invasive devices which use different parameters to monitor the patients’ health, treatment compliance, onset of asthma attack, etc. The global asthma monitoring devices market can be segmented based on technology, ergonomics, end-user, and geography. Based on technology, the global market can be divided into peak expiratory flow (PEF) measurement, forced expiratory volume (FEV1) measurement, acoustic measurement of breathing sounds & wheezing, exhaled nitrite measurement (FeNO), and others. PEF and FEV1, which are widely applied techniques in peak flow meters, are likely to get replaced by the advanced and patient-friendly FeNO and acoustic measurement based monitoring devices. Most of these devices are offered as compact wearable devices with mobile connectivity for data sharing. In terms of ergonomics, the global market can be classified into bench-top, wearable, and handheld devices. Based on end-user, the global asthma monitoring devices market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45108

In terms of geography, the global asthma monitoring devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of technically advanced medical devices and awareness for personalized health care facilities in the region. Moreover, most of the key industry players are based in the U.S., which is estimated to augment the growth of the market. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global asthma monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Well-established health care infrastructure and increasing demand for preventive health care in the European countries are the key factors driving the expansion of the global asthma monitoring devices market in the region. Increasing awareness of asthma and rising private health care expenditure in emerging markets, such as China and India, is anticipated to boost the asthma monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=45108