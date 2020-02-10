Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Estimated to Exhibit 8.5% CAGR through 2018 – 2026

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Snapshot

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness and increase in per capita health care expenditure. Prevalence of impaired vision is defined as the number of people affected with any kind of vision disorder per 100 people at a given point in time.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assistive-technologies-visually-impaired-market.html

The prevalence can vary significantly among countries depending on available health and eye care services and socio-economic factors. Rise in prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, refractive error, and cataract is projected to increase the number of visually impaired people globally, thereby boosting demand for assistive technologies.

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market was valued at US$ 3,400.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7,100.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in awareness about assistive technologies for visually impaired, technological advancements, and rise in target patient population are likely to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. Surge in government initiatives to promote better facilities to improve quality of life of visually impaired people is expected to drive the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. However, stringent regulatory requirements is a major factor restraining the global market.

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into educational devices & software, mobility devices, low vision devices, and others. The educational devices & software segment has been categorized into Braille duplicators and writers, Braille computers, mathematical & science devices, reading machines, and others.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39590

The mobility devices segment has been bifurcated into canes and others. The low vision devices segment has been divided into smart glasses, VTS link, magnifying lenses, and others. The market segments have been analyzed based on available product categories in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. Based on end-user, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been classified into blind schools, enterprises & social organizations, personal use, federation & hospital, and others. In terms of region, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on product, the educational devices & software segment dominated the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Rise in demand for Braille duplicators and writers, Braille computers, mathematical & science devices, and reading machines, and increase in government awareness programs in developing economies are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assistive-technologies-visually-impaired-market.html

In terms of end-user, the enterprises & social organizations segment dominated the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Increase in donations and rise in corporate social responsibilities are likely to drive the enterprises & social organizations segment during the forecast period.