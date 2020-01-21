Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Technology, Trends, Size, Opportunities Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – 2019” research report to its database

Description :

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. Generally, ART procedures include techniques, such as IVF, ZIFT, GIFT, ICSI, and artificial insemination, which help individuals to conceive a child.

The analysts forecast the Assisted Reproductive Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

In 2018, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vitrolife

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical

CellCura

EMD Serono

Esco Micro

IKS International (Gonagen Medikal)

INVO Bioscience

IVFtech

Smiths Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General

Fertility Medication

In Vitro Fertilization

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

