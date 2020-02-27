Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is Determined to Grow at a CAGR of ~10% by 2023

Market Highlights

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of infertility in males as well as females. Other key factors such as the growing obesity among population, rising ovulation disorders, change to sedentary lifestyle, socioeconomic factors like postponement of marriage due to unemployment and others, growing consumption of unhealthy diet, increasing occurrence of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), and increasing prevalence of breast or ovarian and endometrial cancer, increase in smoking and alcohol consumption are contributing towards the growth. However, factors such as, lower success rate, the high cost of assisted reproductive technology procedures, expensive treatments, raising ethical issues, chances of birth defects, the risk of prematurity and low birth weight in newborns and side effects associated with hysterectomy procedures are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6359

Segmentation

The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, type, and end-user. The assisted reproductive technology market, by diagnosis, is categorized into ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography, ovarian reserve testing, genetic testing, other hormone testing and imaging tests. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Ovulation Induction (OI), Artificial Insemination (AI), Donor Conception, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) and Surrogacy. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers, and IVF Centers and others

Regional Analysis

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity and growing healthcare expenditure. As per the World Health Organization, 23% of the women in Europe were obese in 2014.

The Americas is the second largest the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of ovarian cancer drives the market in this region. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 22,240 women are likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This is expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes in women, changing lifestyle, and growing obesity within the female population. According to the Virtus Health 2018, infertility affects one in six Australian couples of the reproductive age. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/assisted-reproductive-technology-market-6359

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market are Cosmos Biomedical Limited, California Cryobank, Bloom IVF Centre, Cryolab Ltd., Parallabs, OvaScience, Anecova, Origio, Microm Ltd., Merck KGaA, Cooper Surgical, Inc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, European Sperm Bank, Irvine Scientific and Hamilton Throne Ltd.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]