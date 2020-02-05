Asset and Liability Management Solutions Market Competition- Forecast 2017-2027, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis

The report “Asset and Liability Management Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Asset & Liability Management is a software solution that helps enterprises in monitoring of balance sheet risks for the banking book. This Asset & Liability Management solution also helps financial institutions to get accurate view of profitability, stability and risk exposure of their balance sheet. This Asset & Liability Management solution helps in behavior modelling which further helps in understanding consumer behavior for prepayments and early redemptions. Moreover it helps in creation of unified reporting environment with detailed workflow.

These Asset & Liability Management solutions are capable to manage organization risk and stand-alone treasury management system. Moreover this Asset & Liability Management solution includes treasury management, analytics, stress test, market risk control and earning risk management.

These Asset & Liability Management solutions plays a critical role in weaving together the different business lines in a financial institution. Managing liquidity and the balance sheet are crucial to the existence of a financial institution and sustenance of its operations. It is also essential for seamless growth of the balance sheet in a profitable way.

Asset & Liability Management solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Asset & Liability Management solutions is the growing usage of advance technology. The high adoption of internet has significantly affected risk management and how information analytics and risk transfer solutions are used. This has encouraged mid-level and small enterprises to implement Asset & Liability Management solutions to reduce the risk and mistakes.

The key challenge restraining the market for Asset & Liability Management solutions is the need for stronger and more accurate balance sheet risk management. With the financial changes occurring presently has led huge impact on enterprises. Enterprises have started focusing on advance solutions for liquidity management with tighter regulations and reporting requirements. Moreover, asset and liability managers need to focus on interest rate risk management with increasing demand for more dynamic simulations. This has created a major challenge for this Asset & Liability Management solutions market.

Asset & Liability Management solutions Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Asset & Liability Management software offered:

Enterprise Risk management

Asset & Liability Treasury Management

Risk Analytics

Liquidity risk management

Others

Key Developments :

In April 2016, Malauzai software has entered into the partnership with Geezeo, a financial management solution provider. This partnership will help malauzai will provide its apps with features such as conduct transactions, but to take charge of their financial decisions and personal financial objective.

In May 2015, CetoLogic has entered into the partnership with Strategic Analytics Solutions to provide asset liability management (ALM) consulting services that help financial institutions better prepare for the impact of interest rate movements and the subsequent impacts to liquidity, core deposits and other market risks. Consulting services provided include capital optimization.

In Asset & Liability Management solutions market there are many vendors some of them are Oracle, Protecht, IBM, Profile Software Numerical technologies and others.

Regional Overview

At present, North America region holds the largest market share of global Asset & Liability Management solutions market. The market is mounting broadly in countries such as U.S. and Canada due to the high adoption of risk management solutions. The major solution vendors in this market are from North America, creating high growth opportunity for users in these market.

The Asia Pacific region is following the North America region in this Asset & Liability Management solutions market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of solutions for risk measurement, or common currency, for all types of risk in countries such as India.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Asset & Liability Management solutions Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Core banking solutions Market includes development in the following regions:

North America

By US

By Canada

Latin America

By Brazil

By Mexico

By Others

Europe

By U.K.

By France

By Germany

By Poland

By Russia

Asia Pacific

By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

By Greater China

By India

By ASEAN

By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

By GCC Countries

By Other Middle East

By North Africa

By South Africa

By Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

