ASSESSMENT SOFTWARE MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Assessment software allows students to complete tests and examinations using a computer, usually networked. The software then scores each test transcript and outputs results for each student.

In 2018, the global Assessment Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Assessment Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Award Force

Mettl

Learnosity

Quizworks

ExamSoft

eSkill

Vervoe

ProProfs

HireVue

Apar PeopleWorld

Questionmark

ComplyWorks

Janison

Momentum Healthware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

