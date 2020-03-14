ASSESSMENT OF PHILIPPINES’ COFFEE MARKET 2017

Executive Summary

Almost seven decades ago, Philippines was the third largest producer of coffee globally after Brazil and Colombia. Currently it is the 27th largest producer of coffee in the world. Even though the country has geographical advantages for coffee production the supply is currently unable to meet the large demand.

Philippines produces all the four main bean varieties: Robusta, Arabica, Excelsa and Liberica. In the period July-September 2017, Robusta formed 65.2% of the total national production, while Arabica formed 27.1%, Excelsa formed 6.9% and Liberica formed 0.9%.

The entry of multinational players in the market has expanded the market as well as improved the level of know how in the sector. It also motivates local players to keep high quality, comparable with international standards. However, while the prices of Robusta and Arabica are climbing, roasted coffee faces pressure from supermarkets and groceries. Currently, there is a need to help promote local roasters in the country, as compared with imported brands.

1. Analyst Opinion

2. Global Coffee Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Statistics & Performance

2.2.1 Production

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.3 Export

2.2.4 Import

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Challenges

2.5 Outlook

2.6 Industry Speak

3. Philippines Coffee Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Statistics & Performance

3.2.1 Production

3.2.2 Consumption

3.2.3 Export

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Outlook

3.6 Industry Speak

4. List of Charts and Graphs

4.1 World Largest Coffee Producing Countries (in 1,000 units, 2014, 2015 & 2016)

4.2 Global Coffee Production (2009-10 to 2015-16, million 60 kilogram bags)

4.3 Global Coffee Consumption by Country (2015, liters per capita)

4.4 World Coffee Consumption by Region (2012-2016, thousand 60 kg bags)

4.5 World Coffee Export by Countries (2012-2016, thousand 60 kg bags)

4.6 World Coffee Import by Countries (2012-2016, October-September, thousand 60 kg bags)

4.7 Philippines Coffee Production Value (2011 to 2015, million Philippine Pesos)

4.8 Philippines Total Coffee Consumption on the (millions, 1990-2016)

4.9 Philippines Green Coffee Production (in 1,000 60 kilogram bags, 2005-2016)

4.10 Philippines Green Coffee Imports (in 1,000 60 kilogram bags, 2005-2015)

