ASSESSMENT OF KENYA’S TEA INDUSTRY 2017

Tea is the most widespread beverage across the world, adored by all age groups. Tea contains antioxidants which prevents diseases and promotes good health. The global tea market is divided into four major geographies – Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. As of 2016, globally, per capita consumption of tea is highest in Turkey, followed by Ireland, the United Kingdom, Russia and Morocco.

Asia Pacific region is the highest tea producer and is forecasted to reach a market value of approximately USD 29 billion by 2020.The highest tea exporting countries in world are Srilanka, China, India and Kenya. North America on the other hand holds a very small market share. Globally renowned tea brands include Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Celestial Seasonings, and Twinings (Associated British Foods).

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and black tea is the major foreign exchange earner. Over 90% of tea from Kenya is hand picked, only the finest top leaves and the bud is used for tea production which is the reason for the high quality and aroma.

In 2015, Kenya was the largest tea exporter of tea, accounting to 25% of total global exports followed by China and Sri Lanka standing at 18% and 17% respectively while India accounted for 12%. In the year 2016, Kenya exported 32% of total tea exports in the world followed by China that accounted for 30% of total tea exports globally.

The Government of Kenya has released new guidelines to help increase the availability of planning materials and manufacturing facilities to enable farmers produce new tea varieties and diversify production away from dependence on black tea only.

Table of Content of Study Report Includes:

1. Global Tea Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance& Statistics

1.3 Market Outlook

1.4 Industry Speak

2. Kenya Tea Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance &Statistics

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Challenges

2.5 Market Outlook

2.6 Industry Speak

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Williamson Tea Kenya Ltd

3.2 Unilever Tea Kenya Ltd

3.3 Associated British Foods

3.4 Eastern Produce Kenya Ltd

4. List of Charts and Graphs

4.1 World Export of Tea by Country (%, 2015)

4.2 Global Tea Market Size (USD Billion, 2013-2016)

4.3 Global Tea Market Size (USD Billion, 2013-2019)

4.4 Global Annual Per Capita Tea Consumption by Leading Countries (2016, pounds)

4.5 Tea Production in Kenya (2012-2017P, Million Tonnes)

4.6 Tea Exports from Kenya (Million Tonnes, 2012-2016)

4.7 Tea Exports from Kenya (USD Million, 2011-2016)

4.8 Country Wise Tea Exports from Kenya (%, 2016)

5. Research Methodology

6. About Smart Research Insights

